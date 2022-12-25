Former 'Take Me Out' Understudy Flies Through Snow Storm to Fill in for Jesse Williams on Broadway

Rain, shine or snow, the show must go on!

In the midst of a storm on Christmas Eve, former Take Me Out understudy Ryan Broussard, 33, flew in from Canada to take the Broadway stage and fill-in as lead Darren Lemming, a role typically performed by Jesse Williams.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mason Marzac in the show's Broadway revival, went on social media to show his gratitude for Broussard and the other understudies complete the cast.

"This guy @ryan_j_broussard flew in from Canada in the middle of a snow storm to return to the @takemeoutbway company for 1 day and fill in when we were short an understudy. He stepped into the lead role of Darren Lemming and nailed it!" the Modern Family alum captioned his Instagram, adding, "Understudies truly are angels! Kiss an understudy today."

To mark Broussard's heroic effort, Ferguson posted a picture of the understudy pretending to kiss a cutout of Jesse Williams costumed in his character's "Empires" baseball jersey. A second slide from the post shows a playbill insert with details about the actor behind Saturday's Darren Lemming. According to his printed bio, Broussard doesn't just play ball on stage–in real life, he was actually drafted into the MLB by the Los Angeles Angels in 2010.

On his own Instagram, Broussard shared his amazement with a simple shot of him seated on stage with an empty Schoenfeld Theatre sprawled out before him. "Speechless," he wrote. "@takemeoutbway you will always be my family 🥹"

Broussard also shared his love for the show back in October, when he posted some throwback photos of the cast at the 2022 Tony Awards, where the show won best revival. Both Ferguson and Williams were nominated for their starring roles, with the former taking home the Tony.

Speaking to PEOPLE a few months after the Tonys, Ferguson opened up about his initial hesitation about stepping into the role of Mason Marzac.

"I came into this process with a little bit of imposter syndrome just because Denis O'Hare, who originated this role 20 years ago, won a Tony Award for it, and I remember his performance so vividly," said the theater veteran. "So it's nice to know that according to the powers that be and the people that vote on Tony awards, I gave a valid performance."Though the production closed in June, Take Me Out re-opened for a limited run in the fall and will continue playing on Broadway until Feb. 5.

Take Me Out is playing on Broadway until Feb. 5.