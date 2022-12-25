Former 'Take Me Out' Understudy Flies Through Snow Storm to Fill in for Jesse Williams on Broadway

Ryan Broussard, who previously was an understudy in "Take Me Out," took a flight from Canada when the Broadway revival needed him

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 25, 2022 02:30 PM
Jesse Williams
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

Rain, shine or snow, the show must go on!

In the midst of a storm on Christmas Eve, former Take Me Out understudy Ryan Broussard, 33, flew in from Canada to take the Broadway stage and fill-in as lead Darren Lemming, a role typically performed by Jesse Williams.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mason Marzac in the show's Broadway revival, went on social media to show his gratitude for Broussard and the other understudies complete the cast.

"This guy @ryan_j_broussard flew in from Canada in the middle of a snow storm to return to the @takemeoutbway company for 1 day and fill in when we were short an understudy. He stepped into the lead role of Darren Lemming and nailed it!" the Modern Family alum captioned his Instagram, adding, "Understudies truly are angels! Kiss an understudy today."

To mark Broussard's heroic effort, Ferguson posted a picture of the understudy pretending to kiss a cutout of Jesse Williams costumed in his character's "Empires" baseball jersey. A second slide from the post shows a playbill insert with details about the actor behind Saturday's Darren Lemming. According to his printed bio, Broussard doesn't just play ball on stage–in real life, he was actually drafted into the MLB by the Los Angeles Angels in 2010.

On his own Instagram, Broussard shared his amazement with a simple shot of him seated on stage with an empty Schoenfeld Theatre sprawled out before him. "Speechless," he wrote. "@takemeoutbway you will always be my family 🥹"

Broussard also shared his love for the show back in October, when he posted some throwback photos of the cast at the 2022 Tony Awards, where the show won best revival. Both Ferguson and Williams were nominated for their starring roles, with the former taking home the Tony.

Speaking to PEOPLE a few months after the Tonys, Ferguson opened up about his initial hesitation about stepping into the role of Mason Marzac.

"I came into this process with a little bit of imposter syndrome just because Denis O'Hare, who originated this role 20 years ago, won a Tony Award for it, and I remember his performance so vividly," said the theater veteran. "So it's nice to know that according to the powers that be and the people that vote on Tony awards, I gave a valid performance."Though the production closed in June, Take Me Out re-opened for a limited run in the fall and will continue playing on Broadway until Feb. 5.

Take Me Out is playing on Broadway until Feb. 5.

Related Articles
Jesse Willliams Jesse Tyler Ferguson Broadway's Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the 'Rare' Opportunity to Revisit 'Take Me Out' on Broadway After Tony Win
Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Josh Groban attends the New York Stage & Film 2019 Winter Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Ruthie Ann Miles Will Return to Broadway Alongside Josh Groban in Revival of 'Sweeney Todd'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Sets Box Office Record for Broadway's August Wilson Theatre
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClADsNJvn27/ jessetyler Verified Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four. My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands. GO EMPIRES! @takemeoutbway Edited · 1h
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Baby Boy – See His Adorable First Pics!
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Takes Time to 'Brag' on Husband Justin Mikita as He Wins at 2022 Tony Awards
THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1542_Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams Says He 'Can't Sweat' 'Take Me Out' Nude Video Leak: 'I'm Not Down About It'
Luna, the star of KPOP, getting ready for her opening night Where was the image taken - Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway When was the image taken - Sunday, November 20, 2022 Who took the photograph - Emilio Madrid Full credit line – photo by Emilio Madrid
Go Behind the Scenes with Broadway's 'KPOP' as They Celebrate Opening — See the Exclusive Photos!
Justin Mikita /Instagram. JTF Wished HBD by Justin Mikita. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkA1F5XuTua/
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Receives Birthday Love from Husband Justin Mikita: 'So Happy You Were Born'
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Glee Reunion with Actor's Wife Backstage at Broadway’s Funny Girl
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have 'Glee' Reunion at Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Samuel L. Jackson on First Day of Rehearsal for Play Directed by Wife LaTanya Richardson
See Samuel L. Jackson on First Day of Rehearsal for Play Directed by Wife LaTanya Richardson
Michael J Fox Reunites with Wendell Pierce at Broadway's Death of a Salesman
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Danielle Brooks during the opening night curtain call for the revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Danielle Brooks Tests Positive for COVID, Will Sit Out of Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson' for a Week
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'