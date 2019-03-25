Sutton Foster Returns to Broadway to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man Revival

Sutton Foster is coming home.

The two-time Tony winner, 44, is hitting Broadway again in the revival of The Music Man. Foster is joining Hugh Jackman as the lead after the actor announced his own return to Broadway earlier this month.

“There were bells on a hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh,” the actress said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Performances are set to begin at a theater to be named on Sept. 9, 2020, with an opening set for Oct. 22, 2020.

Foster is taking on Marian Paroo opposite Jackman’s Harold Hill — the traveling salesman who cons the people of a small Iowa town into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he has no intention to organize.

The Younger actress earned her first Tony in 2002 when she originated the role of Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She won again in 2011 for Anything Goes, and has racked up 7 total nominations for best actress in a musical.

This marks the first Broadway musical Jackman has led since his Tony-winning turn as Peter Allen in 2003’s The Boy From Oz. He returned to the Great White Way in two plays (2009’s A Steady Rain and 2014’s The River) as well as his solo show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, in 2011.

“The first musical I was ever part of was the phenomenal The Music Man,” Jackman said in a statement. “The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me.”