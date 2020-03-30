Sutton Foster Debuts 'Timely' Song That Made Her Cry from Composer Georgia Stitt's Album — Listen

Sutton Foster is lending her voice to a new album of originals by musical theater composer Georgia Stitt, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen.

The two-time Tony winner and Younger star sings “Stop,” an inspirational ballad about the strength one can learn when taking a pause in life — a fitting tune, seeing as Americans are currently staying home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the global pandemic.

“When Georgia asked me to sing on her album I said yes without hesitation. And how ironic and perfect that the song she chose for me to sing was the exact song I needed to be singing; the exact words I needed to be saying,” Foster, 45, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“At the end of one of our takes… repeating the words ‘stop’ ‘stop’ — I started to cry,” Foster recalls.

“How timely that this song is being released now — as the world is on pause and forced to stop. To stop and look at one another, to be, to pause,” she says. “I am a ‘go go go’ person, and I get antsy when I’m idle. But now I have Georgia’s glorious anthem to remind me that ‘whatever I’m seeking is already there. Stop.’ “

Image zoom Sutton Foster recording "Stop" Charlotte Crawford

Stitt’s new album, A Quiet Revolution, will be released on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals digitally on April 10, ahead of a CD release on May 1.

It’s the award winning songwriter’s fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade

The 13-track LP ends with Foster’s song. A slew of other Broadway stars guest on the record’s other tracks, included Tony winner Laura Benanti, Supergirl star Jeremy Jordan, as well as theater luminaries Jessica Vosk, Joshua Henry, Betsy Wolfe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen, Kate Baldwin, Norm Lewis, Andréa Burns, Emily Skinner and E.J. Zimmerman.

“The world is changing so dramatically every day and I — like many artists — have been wrestling with the question of tonal sensitivity: is it appropriate to be releasing an album when the world is in panic and disarray? And yet, the thing I keep coming back to is the idea that we need music, now more than ever,” Stitt said in a statement.

“A Quiet Revolution is a call to the part inside each of us that is desperately clinging to humanity and is willing to fight to protect it, and that somehow feels more important in these uncertain times than it ever has before,” she said. “Each of us has the power to make change. What revolution is waiting inside of you?”

Preorders for A Quiet Revolution are available now.