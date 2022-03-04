Sutton Foster's Anything Goes Will Tap Its Way into U.S. Movie Theaters — Watch an Exclusive Clip!

Sutton Foster’s Tony Award-winning performance in Anything Goes will hit U.S. cinemas on March 27 and 30

Before the production — which was filmed live last summer at London's Barbican Theatre — hits U.S. cinemas on March 27 and 30, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Foster's performance alongside Ted Lasso actor Samuel Edwards of the Cole Porter classic "You're the Top."

Foster, who headlined Anything Goes when it was revived on Broadway in 2011 and reprised her performance last year in London, stars as Reno Sweeney with Edwards as Billy Crocker.

"I am so proud to have been part of a production which delivers joy and laughter to audiences in the way Anything Goes does," Foster said in a press release announcing the production's upcoming stint in movie theaters.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes tells a story of romance and hijinks on a transatlantic ocean liner.

Not only can theater fans catch Foster, 46, in cinemas when Anything Goes hits the big screen, the actress is currently starring as Marian the librarian opposite Hugh Jackman in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which opened at the Winter Garden Theatre last month.

The Music Man follows Harold, a con man, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader who sells band instruments to naive townspeople, promising to train members of a new band.

Behind the scenes, Harold (who has no music skills) plans to skip town, but is caught up in wooing the prim librarian and piano teacher Marian.

"This was last night," Foster captioned a picture of a packed Broadway house following their opening night performance on Feb. 10. "Loved being in this room with every one of these people (on stage, off stage, in the orchestra, front of house, in the audience, all of 'em.)"