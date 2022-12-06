'Stomp' to Close in January After Almost 30 Years Off-Broadway: 'Such an Incredible New York Run'

Stomp's final performance at New York City's Orpheum Theatre is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 04:04 PM
Stomp closing off Broadway
Photo: Janette Pellegrini/Getty

Stomp is ending its New York run.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the long-running off-Broadway show's producers announced that Stomp is closing after a final run of performances at New York City's Orpheum Theater, with the last show scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

A spokesperson for the production told the outlet that Stomp's closing after nearly 29 years at the East Village venue is "due to declining ticket sales."

"We are so proud that the East Village and the Orpheum Theatre has been Stomp's home for so many wonderful years and want to thank our producers and our amazing cast, crew and front-of-house staff, all of whom have worked so hard for so long to make the show such a success," Stomp creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell said Tuesday in a statement obtained by THR.

"They have always given 100 percent to every audience, from the very beginning in 1994 to the post-lockdown audiences of 2022," the pair added in a statement. "We want to thank everyone involved for such an incredible New York run."

After Stomp's final performance, the show — which features percussionists as they utilize a variety of non-musical objects to create music — will have tallied 11,472 regular performances on top of its 13 previews held before its premiere at the Orpheum on Feb. 27, 1994, according to the outlet.

Stomp closing off Broadway
Horst Galuschka/picture alliance via Getty

"We fell in love with Stomp when we first saw it in Europe and when we brought this hard-to-describe show here, we imagined that it would find an audience," the show's producers said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We could not have imagined the remarkable success it would enjoy, becoming part of popular culture, touring for years, and making an unmistakable imprint on the theatre landscape here and all over the world," they added.

The producers noted in their statement that Stomp's North American and European touring productions will continue to run after the show closes in New York City.

Stomp closing off Broadway
Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Stomp won the Olivier award for best choreography, an OBIE award, a Legend of Off-Broadway award and a Drama Desk award "for unique theatre experience," according to THR.

Stomp's current New York City cast includes Alan Asuncion, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jayme Overton, Tamii Sakurai, Emmanuel "Manny" Scott and Reggie Talley, according to the production's website.

Related Articles
Signage at The 34th Anniversary Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of The Opera" on Broadway at The Majestic Theater on January 26, 2022 in New York City.
'Phantom of the Opera' Delays Broadway Closure, Adds 8 More Weeks of Shows After 'Phenomenal' Ticket Sales
Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears on Broadway! New Jukebox Musical Scored by Singer's Hits Officially Set for Summer
Jeopardy! National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC
'Jeopardy!' to Bring Back Former Teen Contestants for New High School Reunion Tournament
Anthony Rapp's Autobiographical Musical Without You Set to Premiere on Broadway in January
Anthony Rapp's Autobiographical Musical About the Early Years of 'Rent' Set to Open in N.Y.C.
“Bad Cinderella” announcement story
Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces His 'Bad Cinderella' Musical Is Coming to Broadway, Reveals Its Star
Denee Benton playing Cinderella in the Encores production of Into the Woods
Denée Benton Will Reprise Role of Cinderella in Broadway Revival of 'Into the Woods'
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
“Last Midnight” (Official Video) from INTO THE WOODS (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Watch Patina Miller Record 'Last Midnight' from 'Into the Woods' Broadway Revival
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Italy's National Museum of Cinema
Sesame Street on Paramount +
See an Exclusive First Look at Elmo, Cookie Monster and More in Off-Broadway's 'Sesame Street' Musical
Bono Announces 14-Date Solo Concert Tour to Promote ‘Surrender’ Memoir: ‘I Miss Being Onstage’
Bono Announces 14-Date Solo Concert Tour to Promote 'Surrender' Memoir: 'I Miss Being Onstage'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (5126900ag) James Earl Jones and Darth Vader at the premiere of "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones", benefiting the Children's Aid Society, at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City on May 12, 2002. Manhattan, New York Photo® Matt Baron/BEI beimb051202-033
James Earl Jones Steps Back from Voicing 'Star Wars' ' Darth Vader: Report