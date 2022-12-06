'Stomp' to Close in January After Almost 30 Years Off-Broadway: 'Such an Incredible New York Run'

Stomp is ending its New York run.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the long-running off-Broadway show's producers announced that Stomp is closing after a final run of performances at New York City's Orpheum Theater, with the last show scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

A spokesperson for the production told the outlet that Stomp's closing after nearly 29 years at the East Village venue is "due to declining ticket sales."

"We are so proud that the East Village and the Orpheum Theatre has been Stomp's home for so many wonderful years and want to thank our producers and our amazing cast, crew and front-of-house staff, all of whom have worked so hard for so long to make the show such a success," Stomp creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell said Tuesday in a statement obtained by THR.

"They have always given 100 percent to every audience, from the very beginning in 1994 to the post-lockdown audiences of 2022," the pair added in a statement. "We want to thank everyone involved for such an incredible New York run."

After Stomp's final performance, the show — which features percussionists as they utilize a variety of non-musical objects to create music — will have tallied 11,472 regular performances on top of its 13 previews held before its premiere at the Orpheum on Feb. 27, 1994, according to the outlet.

Horst Galuschka/picture alliance via Getty

"We fell in love with Stomp when we first saw it in Europe and when we brought this hard-to-describe show here, we imagined that it would find an audience," the show's producers said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

"We could not have imagined the remarkable success it would enjoy, becoming part of popular culture, touring for years, and making an unmistakable imprint on the theatre landscape here and all over the world," they added.

The producers noted in their statement that Stomp's North American and European touring productions will continue to run after the show closes in New York City.

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Stomp won the Olivier award for best choreography, an OBIE award, a Legend of Off-Broadway award and a Drama Desk award "for unique theatre experience," according to THR.

Stomp's current New York City cast includes Alan Asuncion, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jayme Overton, Tamii Sakurai, Emmanuel "Manny" Scott and Reggie Talley, according to the production's website.