Steve Kazee Hints He Wants to Star in Broadway-Bound Vacation Musical: 'Would Kill It'

Steve Kazee appears ready to return to Broadway.

The actor, who lives in Los Angeles with fiancée Jenna Dewan, hasn't treaded the boards since he won his Tony for 2012's Once. But according to some of his comments on social media, he's got a role picked out for his return.

On Tuesday, it was announced that The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical — the stage adaptation of Vacation, the popular Chevy Chase-fronted Warner Bros. film comedy franchise — would be making its debut in September at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

The musical, which will follow the Griswold family and their iconic station wagon in what producers describe as "a laugh-out-loud musical comedy," will run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1 in Seattle. An engagement at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars will follow, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6.

Broadway dates and a venue have yet to be announced, nor have a cast, but Kazee has made it clear he's ready to step into the lead role of Clark Griswold.

Commenting on an Instagram post about the show by Broadway.com Editor in Chief Paul Wontorek, Kazee, 46, asked, "But who is playing Clark?" — playfully bringing the attention his way with a "*cough cough*."

"I know a guy who would kill it," he added.

Kazee first made his Broadway debut as an understudy in the 2005 revival of Edward Albee's Seascape. In 2006, he replaced in the musical Spamalot and went on to play prominent roles in 2007's 110 in the Shade and 2008's To Be Or Not To Be.

He left Once, itself an adaptation of the 2007 movie musical of the same name, in February 2013 after suffering a vocal cord injury. He was placed on vocal rest following the injury, but was advised by his doctor that returning to the role would pose too high of a risk of permanent vocal damage.

"I am truly sorry that I wasn't able to be there to finish out this run as I know many of you came to see the original cast of Once," he wrote in a blog post at the time, according to Broadway.com. "I hope you can understand that I was just as disappointed to not be able to perform for you."

"I am one of you. I am a fan. A fan of Broadway, theater, film/TV, music, art and all those who create it. It is that same fandom that I saw in your eyes, heard in your words, felt in your hugs, and sometimes tears, that will stay with me forever," he continued. "This show and everyone involved in it…and you, the audience, mean the world to me and I consider myself to be YOUR fan as well. Thank you for everything. I love you all."

Since then, Kazee has been working in Hollywood, with roles on Shameless, The Walking Dead, The Rookie, and more.

He and Dewan, 41, first met backstage at Once but only began dating in October 2018, a few months after Dewan and ex Channing Tatum announced their separation (the former couple share 8-year-old daughter Everly).

One year later, Dewan and Kazee revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE. (Son Callum turned 2 earlier this month.) Kazee popped the question in February 2020.

Meanwhile, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical will feature a book, music and lyrics from the duo of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (of The Other Josh Cohen fame). Donna Feore will provide direction and choreography.

The Vacation films are based on the John Hughes short story that was originally published by National Lampoon magazine.

They began in 1983, with National Lampoon's Vacation — a film that tracked the Griswold family (led by Chase and actress Beverly D'Angelo) as they made their way on a disastrous cross-country road trip to the fictional theme park Walley World.

A 1985 sequel, National Lampoon's European Vacation, repeated the formula overseas before 1989's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation kept the Griswolds stationary, as they planned a hilarious holiday celebration.