Stephen Sondheim, Legend of Musical Theater on Broadway, Dead at 91: Report

Stephen Sondheim, the songwriting giant of Broadway whose contributions include Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music, died suddenly at his home in Connecticut on Friday

Stephen Sondheim, legendary theatrical songwriter, lyricist and composer, has died. He was 91.

The news of Sondheim's death was announced on Friday, the same day as his passing at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, by his attorney and friend F. Richard Pappas, according to the New York Times. The day before, Pappas said that Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with a dinner with friends in Roxbury.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early on in his unparalleled career, Sondheim wrote the lyrics to classic musicals West Side Story, which premiered in 1957, and Gypsy two years later.

Sondheim would go on to compose the music and lyrics for such lasting works as 1962's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, along with Company, Follies, A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the 1970s.

The next decade saw Sondheim remain more than relevant on the Great White Way, with entries including Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.

In the 90s, Sondheim continued to tower in his field, creating two of the most audacious and innovative musicals in his career: Assassins in 1992 and Passion in 1994, which both saw his list of accolades grow.

Stephen Sondheim Credit: Michael Hardy/Express/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He is the recipient of eight Tony Awards, including a special lifetime achievement Tony Award, and in 2010 the Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd Street in New York City in his honor.

Sondheim's rich and prolific body of work has served as the basis for several lauded films and stage revivals, including Tim Burton's Oscar-winning movie adaptation of Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp, 2014's Into the Woods starring Meryl Streep, and 2017's Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sondheim is survived by his partner Jeff Romley.