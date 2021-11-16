Spring Awakening Reunion: See Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and Original Cast at One-Night-Only Show

The sold-out show, honoring the 15-the anniversary of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, was chronicled for a documentary set to debut on HBO Max next year

Spring has sprung!

On Monday night, the entire original cast of Broadway's Spring Awakening reunited for the first time in 15 years for a sold-out, one-night-only show benefitting the Actors Fund. Held at the Imperial Theatre in California and directed by the original director Michael Mayer, the event saw stars Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Skylar Astin, John Gallagher Jr. and more revisit their characters.

Over the weekend, Michele, 35, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the production, writing, "Bringing this show to life again has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life."

On Tuesday, the actress was still reminiscing over the reunion, sharing a photo on Instagram of the cast and writing, "It may never be possible to truly put into words how much last night meant to us all. A dream come true. To be reunited again with this incredible family, performing our unbelievable show.. together again. So truly grateful.❤️"

Spring Awakening began previews on Broadway on Nov. 16, 2006, and officially opened in December of that year. The musical, which starred a young Michele prior to her breakout role as Glee's Rachel Berry, went on to win eight Tony Awards, including one for best musical.

spring awakening Credit: sarah shatz

Featuring music by "Barely Breathing" Grammy nominee Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, the coming-of-age musical is set in 19th-century Germany and explores angst-ridden teenagers' inner thoughts through alternative rock.

Original cast member Lauren Pritchard recently told PEOPLE that she and Groff were the driving forces behind the reunion.

Following the birth of Pritchard's son Xander, 1, and Michele's son Ever, 1, Groff joked in a text thread between the cast that the two tots would one day have to see their mothers perform "Mama Who Bore Me" from the musical — setting the reunion into motion.

"The next night, I had this very vivid dream that we all got back together for a one-night-only concert, we did it as a benefit concert, and it was filmed, and we were all there," Pritchard said. "So I called Jonathan the next day, and I say, 'Groff, I had this amazing vivid dream.' Why can't we do a one-night-only concert?"

spring awakening Credit: sarah shatz

Then in January, Pritchard and Groff began reaching out to the entire cast and creative team with the blessing of creators Sheik and Sater.

"Everyone said yes immediately," said Pritchard, "and by the end of January we had everyone finally reconnected."