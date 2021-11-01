Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and Spring Awakening Cast to Reunite for Broadway Anniversary Concert

"Everyone said yes immediately," original cast member Lauren Pritchard exclusively tells PEOPLE of the 15th anniversary reunion concert

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and the gang from Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening are getting back together.

On Nov. 15, the cast and creative team will reunite in concert at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The one-night-only event will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Spring Awakening, which began previews on Broadway Nov. 16, 2006, and officially opened in December of that year. The musical, which starred a young Michele prior to her breakout role as Glee's Rachel Berry, went on to win eight 2007 Tony Awards, including best musical.

Benefitting The Actors Fund, the 7 p.m. concert presentation of the entire musical will be performed at music stands.

Featuring music by "Barely Breathing" Grammy nominee Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, the coming-of-age musical is set in 19th-century Germany and explores angst-ridden teenagers' inner thoughts through alternative rock.

Along with Michele and Groff, who starred in HBO's Looking, the original cast also featured Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin, The Newsroom's John Gallagher Jr., Lilli Cooper, Christine Estabrook, Gideon Glick, Brian Charles Johnson, Lauren Pritchard, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonathan B. Wright, Remy Zaken, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Robert Hager and Krysta Rodriguez.

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Credit: Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Original cast member Pritchard tells PEOPLE that she and Groff were the driving forces behind the reunion.

Following the birth of Pritchard's son Xander, 1, and Michele's son Ever, 1, Groff joked in a text thread between the cast that the two tots would one day have to see their mothers perform "Mama Who Bore Me" from the musical — setting the reunion into motion.

"The next night, I had this very vivid dream that we all got back together for a one-night-only concert, we did it as a benefit concert, and it was filmed, and we were all there," Pritchard tells PEOPLE. "So I called Jonathan the next day, and I say, 'Groff, I had this amazing vivid dream.' Why can't we do a one-night-only concert?"

In January, Pritchard and Groff began reaching out to the entire cast and creative team with the blessing of creators Sheik and Sater. "Everyone said yes immediately," says Pritchard, "and by the end of January we had everyone finally reconnected."

In addition to the Spring Awakening concert, Pritchard — known to the music world as LOLO ("Miss Jackson" with Panic! At the Disco) — reveals to PEOPLE that she will release her new rockabilly album, titled X, on Dec. 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"For years, I wanted to make a LOLO, modern version of a rockabilly record," says Pritchard. "We picked 11 songs from the rockabilly era — some are a little bit more obscure, some of them are more well-known — and we gave them the LOLO treatment. We made the record down here in Jackson because it is the home of rockabilly and made them with rockabilly players from here."

She adds, "The music is so full of life and joy and fun. It's just been amazing to work on something like this that makes you want to get up and shake your body around."

"When I approached No Reverse Records with the idea of making my Rockabilly dreams come true it was like I didn't have to explain anything to them. They heard my ideas and saw my heart and passion for this project. Being able to work with people who see me where I'm at is the real dream."