Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical: See a Sneak Peek with 'A Darker Shade of Blue' Music Video

Some Like It Hot is getting ready to sing on Broadway — and PEOPLE has a first look at what one of its standout numbers!

The highly anticipated upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film begins performances at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Nov. 1, ahead of an official opening on Dec. 11.

It features a score by Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Smash), who are filling the Prohibition era-set show with a collection of jazzy, period-perfect tunes, including the upbeat title number released back in June.

And then there's "A Darker Shade Blue," an emotional power ballad brought to life by Six standout Adrianna Hicks.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a new music video featuring Hicks belting out the song on a solo stage microphone, while dressed in sparkly silver gown.

Hick plays Sugar in the show, the character made famous on the silver screen by the late Marilyn Monrone. She joins a stacked cast that includes Tony winner Christian Borle as Joe (Tony Curtis' role) and J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry (Jack Lemmon's role).

Some Like it Hot Musical

Kevin Del Aguila (Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (Mulligan) and Mark Lotito (Spats) make up the rest of the show's principal cast. The company includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, AshleyElizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement," Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

"With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country," a longline for the show explains. "Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Matthew López — scribe of the Tony-winning best play The Inheritance, adapted the film to the stage, reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin (of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show).

Direction and choreography comes from Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, etc.).

Some Like It Hot promises to be throwback to the great big musical comedies of Broadway's yesteryear.

For more information, visit www.SomeLikeItHotMusical.com.