Entertainment Theater Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical: See a Sneak Peek with 'A Darker Shade of Blue' Music Video Adrianna Hicks sings a rousing new ballad from the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film that starred Marilyn Monroe By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 01:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Some Like It Hot is getting ready to sing on Broadway — and PEOPLE has a first look at what one of its standout numbers! The highly anticipated upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film begins performances at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Nov. 1, ahead of an official opening on Dec. 11. It features a score by Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Smash), who are filling the Prohibition era-set show with a collection of jazzy, period-perfect tunes, including the upbeat title number released back in June. And then there's "A Darker Shade Blue," an emotional power ballad brought to life by Six standout Adrianna Hicks. PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a new music video featuring Hicks belting out the song on a solo stage microphone, while dressed in sparkly silver gown. Hick plays Sugar in the show, the character made famous on the silver screen by the late Marilyn Monrone. She joins a stacked cast that includes Tony winner Christian Borle as Joe (Tony Curtis' role) and J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry (Jack Lemmon's role). Where Are They Now? The Cast of Smash Some Like it Hot Musical Kevin Del Aguila (Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (Mulligan) and Mark Lotito (Spats) make up the rest of the show's principal cast. The company includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, AshleyElizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams. Set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement," Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. "With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country," a longline for the show explains. "Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?" Christian Borle Will Return to Broadway in New Stage Adaptation of Some Like It Hot Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Matthew López — scribe of the Tony-winning best play The Inheritance, adapted the film to the stage, reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin (of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show). Direction and choreography comes from Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, etc.). Some Like It Hot promises to be throwback to the great big musical comedies of Broadway's yesteryear. For more information, visit www.SomeLikeItHotMusical.com.