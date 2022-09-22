Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical: See a Sneak Peek with 'A Darker Shade of Blue' Music Video

Adrianna Hicks sings a rousing new ballad from the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film that starred Marilyn Monroe

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 01:15 PM

Some Like It Hot is getting ready to sing on Broadway — and PEOPLE has a first look at what one of its standout numbers!

The highly anticipated upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film begins performances at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Nov. 1, ahead of an official opening on Dec. 11.

It features a score by Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Smash), who are filling the Prohibition era-set show with a collection of jazzy, period-perfect tunes, including the upbeat title number released back in June.

And then there's "A Darker Shade Blue," an emotional power ballad brought to life by Six standout Adrianna Hicks.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a new music video featuring Hicks belting out the song on a solo stage microphone, while dressed in sparkly silver gown.

Hick plays Sugar in the show, the character made famous on the silver screen by the late Marilyn Monrone. She joins a stacked cast that includes Tony winner Christian Borle as Joe (Tony Curtis' role) and J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry (Jack Lemmon's role).

Some Like it Hot Musical
Some Like it Hot Musical

Kevin Del Aguila (Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (Mulligan) and Mark Lotito (Spats) make up the rest of the show's principal cast. The company includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, AshleyElizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement," Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

"With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country," a longline for the show explains. "Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Matthew López — scribe of the Tony-winning best play The Inheritance, adapted the film to the stage, reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin (of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show).

Direction and choreography comes from Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, etc.).

Some Like It Hot promises to be throwback to the great big musical comedies of Broadway's yesteryear.

For more information, visit www.SomeLikeItHotMusical.com.

Related Articles
2017 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket
Christian Borle Will Return to Broadway in New Stage Adaptation of 'Some Like It Hot'
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Shares Teaser Video of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice: 'The Role of a Lifetime'
Gossip Girl actress Zuzanna Szadkowski's current role in a new stage play
'Gossip Girl' 's Zuzanna Szadkowski Takes on Molière's 'Dom Juan' in Bard SummerScape: 'A Big Adventure Every Night'
Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal (co-stars in the 1999 film "Analyze This") pose backstage at the hit musical "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theater on July 6, 2022 in New York City.
Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro Reunite Backstage on Broadway, 20 Years After 'Analyze That'
Jennifer Lopez, ray liotta
Jennifer Lopez Remembers Her Late 'Partner in Crime' Ray Liotta: 'I Felt Lucky to Have Him'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfUR38dHB0B/ oliviafvalli Verified It’s a gift when our jobs can bring us together. I’m grateful for every moment with you. 💕 225w
Frankie Valli and Musical Star Granddaughter Olivia on Their Shared Love of Performing — and Pasta
Ariana DeBose Once Snuck into Tony Awards Afterparties Before Being a Host: 'Look How Far We've Come'
Ariana DeBose Reveals She Once Snuck into Tony Awards Afterparties, Shares Throwback Snap
Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Performances
Nominee Alfie Allen attends the 2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event in New York, on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
'Game of Thrones' ' Alfie Allen Was Nervous to Star on Broadway: 'The Pressure Just Felt So Immense'
sutton foster music man
Sutton Foster on the Role That Was a 'Risk': 'I Honestly Didn't Know If I'd Be Able to Pull It Off'
Photo credit Matthew Murphy https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vp8uaqd5r8fk6m4/AAAXmJ3FVrnlXcEAUBReUvGga?dl=0 HED: Zachary Noah Piser Becomes First Asian American Actor to Play Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
Zachary Noah Piser Becomes First Asian American Actor to Lead 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Broadway
Hugh Jackman ; Michelle Williams
Hugh Jackman Responds to Michelle Williams Saying She Wants to Be in a 'Greatest Showman' Sequel
Patti Lupone attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Patti LuPone Curses at Broadway Theatergoers for Not Wearing Masks Properly: 'Get Out!'
Ruth Negga, Hugh Jackman, Myles Frost
Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga and 'MJ The Musical' All Score 2022 Tony Nominations
Spring Awakening Reunion Concert
Lea Michele Was So Close to Jonathan Groff in 'Spring Awakening' , She 'Showed Him My Whole Vagina'