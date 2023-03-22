'Smash' Musical Heads to Broadway for 2024-25 Season

The original producers of the NBC series Smash, including Steven Spielberg, are teaming up for a musical adaptation of the television show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on March 22, 2023 10:30 AM
SMASH -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katharine McPhee as Karen Cartwright as Marilyn Monroe, Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn as Marilyn Monroe
Photo: Mark Seliger/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

The NBC musical comedy series Smash is making its way to Broadway!

On Wednesday, producers Steven Spielberg, Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt announced they will team up again to bring an adaptation of the television show, which ran for two seasons on NBC from 2012-13, to Broadway for the 2024-25 season.

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman will direct the stage musical adaptation, while composing duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote original music for the television series, will return to write the score for the upcoming show as well. The pair wrote over 24 songs that featured in the television series; they will also write new material, according to a press release.

"Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage," Spielberg, 76, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We now have an incredible creative team, and I'm looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago."

Bob Martin and Rick Elice are set to write the book for the upcoming musical, while choreographer Joshua Bergasse will also return from the NBC series to choreograph the stage show, according to a release.

SMASH, Megan Hilty (center), 'Pilot', (Season 1, ep. 101, airing Feb. 6, 2012)
Will Hart/NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn't ask us when will they see Smash as a musical," producer Meron said in a statement Wednesday. "We think we've come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show."

"And above all else it will be a valentine to the Broadway musical and the exhilarating rollercoaster ride of bringing one to life," he added.

Smash debuted on NBC in Feb. 2012 from an original concept by filmmaker Spielberg; the series followed an ensemble cast all involved in the production of various new Broadway shows and starred Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Jordan, Brian d'Arcy James and Leslie Odom, Jr.

SMASH, Katharine McPhee (center), Phillip Spaeth (center, right), 'Bombshell', (Season 1, ep. 115, aired May 14, 2012
Will Hart/NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

The show was nominated for six Emmy Awards over its two-season run and won best choreography in 2012, which went to Bergasse.

The adaptation was first announced back in May 2020, just after the show's original cast reunited on PEOPLE.com to stream a 2015 Actor's Fund benefit concert that featured Smash songs.

"Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage," Spielberg said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

