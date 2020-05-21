Smash Is Heading to Broadway! Stage Musical Based on the NBC TV Series Announced

Smash, A New Musical will follow the same general plot as the series, telling the story about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe

It was a television show about the making of a Broadway musical. And now, Smash — NBC's critically acclaimed and cult favorite series — will come full-circle, heading to the Great White Way in a brand new stage musical.

News of the musical's development was announced on Thursday, a day after the show's original cast reunited on PEOPLE.com to help stream a 2015 Actor's Fund benefit concert that featured Smash's songs.

Titled Smash, A New Musical, the new stage show will follow the same general plot as the scripted NBC drama series about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Details including production dates are being kept under wraps, but the characters of Julia Houston and Tom Levitt (Bombshell's composing team played by Debra Messing and Christian Borle on the small screen), are set to make a stage appearance, as will Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn — the two rival actresses going out for the part of Monroe, immortalized on the hit series by Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty.

It's unclear whether the TV stars will reprise their roles for the stage, but Smash's entire creative team will be back, including producers Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron.

The Tony and Grammy-winning duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) will provide the score. Many of the over two dozen songs they wrote for the television show will be used, including Smash's Emmy-nominated anthem, "Let Me Be Your Star."

Joshua Bergasse, who won an Emmy for his choreography in the series, will also be returning to stage the moves for the production.

New to the team will be book writers Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Addams Family, The Cher Show). The seasoned scribes, who are also co-writing a stage adaptation of The Princess Bride, will pen Smash, A New Musical's book together.

"I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway," Spielberg, whose original idea led to the TV show, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the ‘Smash’ journey with me over ten years ago."

"We’ve all felt that Shaiman and Wittman’s incredible score for Smash belonged on Broadway," added Meron.

Smash, which was created by Theresa Rebeck debuted on NBC in 2012 and ran for two seasons before it was canceled.

The series also starred Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Raza Jaffrey, Jaime Cepero, and a sea of Broadway vets: Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor.

The second season saw the introduction of a second musical, Hit List, which squared off against Bombshell at the show's fictional Tony Awards.

During Wednesday's reunion — which helped The Actors Fund raise money for artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis — Messing said that Smash "is one of the things I'm most proud of."

"You know, the fact that we were able to bring Broadway to middle America to people who will never have the money to be able to travel to me work and to actually sit in the theater," the 51-year-old actress said. "And, you know, I was so grateful that we were doing it and to be a part of it and our cast was so exquisite."

Asked if she would ever participate in a reboot, the Will & Grace alum said, "I'm constantly asked, you know, especially [because] I was on a reboot ... And I'm like, 'If it's in New York, I'm in.' "