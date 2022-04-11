The Pitch Perfect star, 34, first made his mark in 2006 as part of the original Off-Broadway cast of Spring Awakening

Skylar Astin Will Return to Off-Broadway as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Revival

Skylar Astin is making his return to the musical stage!

The actor and singer, 34, will be taking over the role of Seymour in the latest revival of Little Shop of Horrors next month, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Astin will take over the lead role originated in this production by former Spring Awakening costar, Jonathan Groff. Other actors who have thus far played the hapless plant shop employee in this run include Gideon Glick (another SA costar), Jeremy Jordan, and the show's current Seymour, Conrad Ricamora.

Originally a 1960 film, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck shop attendant who discovers Audrey II, an extraterrestrial plant with a taste for human blood.

Little Shop was first turned into a stage musical in 1982, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, before it was again translated to the silver screen for a 1986 movie adaptation starring Rick Moranis opposite Ellen Greene.

The current musical revival of Little Shop won every major best revival award of the 2020 season, including the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards.

Astin, who first made his mark in 2006 as part of the original Off-Broadway cast of Spring Awakening, will join the Little Shop cast amidst the musical's 40th anniversary celebration this spring.

The star has also appeared in other popular music-infused fare, including films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and in the TV show Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist. His most recent credit is a dramatic recurring role in the current 18th season of Grey's Anatomy.