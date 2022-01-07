Sidney Poitier's Life to Be Subject of an Upcoming Broadway Play Based on His Autobiography
Sidney Poitier's life will be dramatized in a new Broadway play after the actor died on Thursday at the age of 94
Weeks before Sidney Poitier's death on Thursday, it was revealed that his trailblazing life is to be dramatized in an upcoming Broadway play.
Poitier died on Thursday at the age of 94, Clint Watson, the press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed to PEOPLE.
Called Sidney, the play will be written by Charles Randolph-Wright (Mama, I Want to Sing!) and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Their Eyes Were Watching God, Lackawanna Blues), according to Variety in December.
The play will trace Poitier's childhood on Cat Island in the Bahamas, his move to New York City and his budding acting career into his transformation as the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.
Poitier's family selected Randolph-White and Santiago-Hudson to write and direct the production, according to the outlet. The play is being produced by one of Poitier's daughters, filmmaker Anika Poitier, Ron Gillyard and Barry Krost.
The actor's autobiography The Measure of a Man serves as the basis for the upcoming show.
In a statement obtained by Variety in December, Randoph-Wright said: "The first time I met Sidney Poitier was decades ago when he saw a show I co-wrote and directed in Los Angeles. We went to dinner and I literally could not speak. He said to me, 'If in any way I have inspired you, you have more than paid me back with what I saw this evening.' I have held onto those words my entire career. And now to place his astonishing life on stage is the ultimate challenge and the ultimate joy. To have the trust of Mr. Poitier and his family is one of the greatest gifts I have been given – what an honor to get to dramatize the true measure of this monumental man. I look forward to the world discovering the astounding person that is behind one of our most prodigious heroes, a man who continues to inspire."
Santiago-Hudson added in his own statement, "Sir Sidney Poitier is clearly one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. His integrity and standard of excellence set the bar for generations to come. It is an honor to be a part of celebrating the incomparable Sidney Poitier's monumental career in this play but also the man and his extraordinary life."
Poitier was born two months premature in Miami in 1927, while his parents, Bahamian farmers Evelyn and Reginald Poitier, were in the country to sell tomatoes.
The actor went from washing dishes and trading his services as a janitor in exchange for acting classes to winning the Best Actor Academy Award — the first Black man to do so — in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field, as Homer Smith, a handyman building a chapel in the desert.
Poitier leaves behind Joanna Shimkus as well as five daughters: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Anika and Sydney. His daughter Gina Poitier died in 2018.