Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell Tests Positive for COVID, Closes One-Woman Stage Show

Candace Bushnell's one-woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? officially opened in New York City on Dec. 7

Candace Bushnell's one-woman stage show has closed after the Sex and the City author tested positive for COVID.

On Wednesday, producers of Bushnell's Is There Still Sex In The City? announced "that it is impossible for the production to continue" after the writer/star, 63, contracted the disease. According to a press release, the case was first detected on Tuesday night right before she was scheduled to go onstage.

The show officially opened in New York City on Dec. 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre and played its last performance on Sunday afternoon.

A national tour is still in the works, as are plans to take the show to Europe, Asia and Australia.

Bushnell said in a statement, "Working in the theater to create Is There Still Sex in the City? has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my life. I can't wait to take the show on the road and to continue working with this very wonderful and supportive community in the future."

The columnist/author, who wrote the books that inspired HBO's hit TV series Sex and the City, performed the show at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania earlier this summer before bringing it to New York City. It was expected to have a 12-week limited engagement at the off-Broadway venue.

Earlier this month, Bushnell spoke to PEOPLE about Is There Still Sex in the City? and her goal with the show.

"My original idea for this was I really wanted it to feel like people were coming to my living room, and in fact, that couch [on the stage] was in my living room. In the photograph from Elle Decor, there's a green couch that I'm lying on. It's that same couch," she said.

"I wanted the feeling of when I was writing Sex and the City, I would have a bunch of girlfriends come over, and we would discuss a topic, like we would discuss the modelizers or all kinds of things, threesomes, whatever!"