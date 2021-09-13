Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell Bringing One-Woman Show to New York This Fall

The author previously performed the show, titled Is There Still Sex in the City?, at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania

Candace Bushnell is taking her one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City?, to New York!

Bushnell, who wrote the books that inspired HBO's hit TV series Sex and the City, performed the show at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania earlier this summer and will debut it at NYC's Daryl Roth Theatre in the fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It will have a 12-week limited engagement at the off-Broadway venue, according to a press release. Previews will begin on Nov. 13, with an opening night set for Dec. 7.

"Working in the theater has been a lifelong dream since I first came to New York," the author said in the release. "I'm thrilled to share my story at The Daryl Roth Theatre. This is an evening to laugh, cry, celebrate and most of all, come with your friends and make some new ones too!"

"Candace is an incredible storyteller who has given women ownership of their true feelings. She brilliantly conveys how we really talk to each other about sex, men, and our ambitions – and she does it with humor and in very high heels," added Tony Award-winning producer Robyn Goodman. "We are delighted to bring the next iteration of Candace's story to the stage and introduce this show to existing fans and a new generation of women and men in New York City."

Candace Bushnell Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Ahead of the show's premiere in Pennsylvania earlier this year, Bushnell opened up about what she planned to tackle on-stage.

"We are going to talk about girlfriends, the real Mr. Big, feminism, romance, money, careers, sex, and we may touch on … the many, many men I dated before I found my so-called Mr. Big," she told Page Six in April, referencing Chris Noth's character in SATC.

"It's really about women in the '70s, '80s, '90s, and how women's lives look and how they change through the decades," she added.

Bushnell, often touted as the "real-life Carrie Bradshaw," also said the performance would feature "a lot of fun stories."

"This is the kind of show where you go with your girlfriends, it's that kind of atmosphere," she told the outlet. "You're going to laugh."

Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 (2010) | Credit: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Her one-woman show comes as production is underway on the upcoming Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That. The popular franchise originally aired from 1998 to 2004 and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010.

The new HBO Max show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will be executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis, released in January, read.