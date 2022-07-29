Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Takes the Stage in New Photos from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You don't have to head to the Upside Down to see Gaten Matarazzo! He's currently starring in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Gaten Matarazzo can currently be seen in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen — and the first official look at the Stranger Things star's performance is finally here!

The 19-year-old actor joined the cast of the Tony-winning best musical earlier this month as Jared Kleinman, Evan's close confidant and the story's comic relief. In new production photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, fans can get a glimpse of Matarazzo at work.

In the pics, Matarazzo is expressive as ever, one snapped as he delivered one of his hilarious one-liners front and center.

Another two photos came from Matarazzo's energetic performance of "Sincerely Me," alongside Evan (Zachary Noah Piser) and Connor (Noah Kieserman).

Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen Credit: Matthew Murphy

Dear Evan Hansen marks the long-awaited return to the stage for Matarazzo.

The Connecticut native — an advocate for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition that affects the development of bones and teeth — made his Broadway debut at the age of 9 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He went on to appear in Godspell in 2013 for a one-night-only performance and was last seen as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour.

"I'm so stoked," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in May. "I got the news a little while ago, which is so mean because I want to tell everyone in my entire life and I haven't been able to until now. Now I can, and I'm so excited!"

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," he added, in a statement. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Zachary Noah Piser, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Kieserman in Dear Evan Hansen Credit: Matthew Murphy

In the audience were his Stranger Things costars Maya Hawke, 24, and Sadie Sink, 20, who supported their pal and posed with him for pictures afterwards.

"They surprised him, which was super cute!" a source on the scene exclusively told PEOPLE, adding that the two praised Matarazzo for his performance. "Maya and Sadie loved the show."

They weren't the only ones who turned up on Tuesday as viewers of the hit Netflix show flooded the theater to cheer on Matarazzo. "Stranger Things fans turned up for Gaten's first performance," the insider added. "He got huge entrance applause. And there were tons of fans outside at the stage door. It was mobbed!"

While Matarazzo did his best to greet them all, Hawke and Sink made their exit — and didn't need to travel to the Upside Down to do it, either. "Maya and Sadie walked out the stage door unnoticed and ran down 45th Street," the source joked.

Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Where was the image taken – Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre, NYC When was the image taken – Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 Who took the photograph – Natalie Powers Full credit line – Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway © Natalie Powers via Dear Evan Hansen Credit: Natalie Powers/Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production in December 2020.

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from a book by Steven Levenson, the show tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who's paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in.

Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Since first opening on Broadway in December 2016, the Stacey Mindich-produced show has become a sold-out smash, its message of mental health awareness, teenage isolation and the importance of inclusiveness resonating with audiences of all ages. The musical won six Tonys, the Grammy for best musical theater album, and the Oliver for its London production.

Dear Evan Hansen now has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

Piser, who currently plays Evan on Broadway, is making history as the first Asian American actor to play the role full-time. The production also currently stars actress Jessica Phillips, who starred with Matarazzo in Priscilla a decade ago.

But sadly, Broadway performances won't be happening for long. Back in June, it was announced Dear Evan Hansen would be closing on Sept. 18.

At closing, the production will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances. The milestone makes it one of Broadway's 50 longest-running shows of all time.

Earlier this month, Ben Platt — who originated the role of Evan, won a Tony for his performance, and went on to play the part on-screen in the 2021 film adaptation — opened up about the closing news to PEOPLE.