See Samuel L. Jackson on First Day of Rehearsal for Play Directed by Wife LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson is gearing up to take the stage for the first time in over a decade but this time, under the direction of his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

On Monday, Samuel, 73, and the rest of the cast of the upcoming revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson gathered together in New York City for their first rehearsal.

In photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Samuel is seen joined by co-stars John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and over a dozen other cast mates and other members of the show's team at the New 42nd Street Studios in Times Square.

Rowena Husbands

Grammy winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, and her husband Todd Tucker, both serve as producers on the show and were in attendance and seen mingling with the team.

In one shot captured from the day, Brooks, 32, is seen snapping a selfie with both Washington and Samuel. Another photograph showcases sketches of each character's costumes.

In a video also shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the cast is seen getting a preview of what the sets will look like when the show opens at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre this fall with previews starting Sept. 19, according to Broadway.org.

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington. Rowena Husbands

"I thank god for this day," LaTanya, 72, said addressing the group. "Finally. All of you who have been on this journey, waiting, waiting, putting your businesses to the side, I can't thank you enough. I am ready, you are ready, and we're going to throw down."

According to the production's website, the show synopsis explains, "A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family's prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in between. But even he can't hold back the ghosts of the past."

From left: Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss , LaTanya Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson at rehearsal. Rowena Husbands

Samuel and LaTanya, who've been married for 41 years, attended the 75th Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall in June, and presented together for the best revival of a play award. (Take Me Out, starring new Tony-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, won the category.)

During their time on stage, Samuel took a moment to honor wife LaTanya and the upcoming work they were doing together.

Rowena Husbands

"My first job on Broadway was as an understudy 32 years ago in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. So I am thrilled to be coming back in September in a revival of The Piano Lesson — not as an understudy — this time directed by my wife LaTanya," he said, adding that she is "the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway."

"We are proud to be reviving one of his profound masterpieces," Samuel said, LaTanya adding that "When taking on a classic, artists honor the author's intent while also striving to create something new and unexpected for current audiences."