See Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway: First Look Photos

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are bringing The Music Man to Broadway!
In PEOPLE exclusive photos of the musical, which officially opens Thursday, Jackman and Foster shine as Harold Hill and Marian in the revival of the classic show.
The musical follows Harold, a con man, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader who sells band instruments to naive townspeople and who promises to train members of a new band.
Behind the scenes, Harold, who has no music skills, plans to skip town but is caught up in wooing the prim librarian and piano teacher Marian.
Jackman, Foster and the cast began preview performances on Dec. 20. Days after previews began, Jackman revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 after Foster had also received a positive diagnosis.
"I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year," the actor wrote in an Instagram caption.
In January, Jackman said he had recovered in an Instagram video to his fans.
"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back," the X-Men star said in the video. "... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."
Jackman captioned his post: "We're back!!!! C'mon @musicmanbway cast and crew. Feels so good. #broadway."
The Music Man is now playing on Broadway in New York City.
