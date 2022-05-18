Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin began performances as Seymour Krelborn in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors Tuesday

See an Exclusive First Look at Skylar Astin as Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

The Pitch Perfect star, 34, joined the company of the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre Tuesday night.

In an exclusive first look shared with PEOPLE, Astin can be seen as Seymour Krelborn, the down-on-his-luck flower shop attendant whose life turns around when he discovers a mysterious plant after an unexpected total eclipse of the sun.

Naming the plant Audrey II after the woman whom he's secretly in love with, Seymour develops a close bond with the newest addition to Skid Row's favorite florist — even though Audrey II has an unusual appetite for human blood.

Astin is joined in Little Shop by Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Andrew Call as Orin Scrivello, Stuart Zagnit as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon, and Khadija Sankoh as Crystal. Christian Borle will return to the role of Orin May 30.

Originally a 1960 film, Little Shop of Horrors was turned into a stage musical in 1982 featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. In celebration of Little Shop's 40-year anniversary, Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation earlier this month, declaring May 6 "Little Shop of Horrors Day."

Little Shop was again translated to the silver screen for a 1986 movie adaptation starring Rick Moranis opposite Ellen Greene.

The current musical revival of Little Shop won the Drama League Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama Desk Award for best revival.

Astin, who was an original cast member in Broadway's Spring Awakening, can also be seen in the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known celebrating the rock musical's 15th anniversary with behind-the-scenes footage of the 2021 reunion concert as well as interviews with the cast.

Last year, original cast member Lauren Pritchard told PEOPLE that she and Jonathan Groff (who originated the role of Seymour in the current Little Shop of Horrors revival) were the driving forces behind the reunion.

"Everyone said yes immediately," said Pritchard in November, "and by the end of January we had everyone finally reconnected."

Spring Awakening star Lea Michele told PEOPLE in April that she "never thought" the reunion would actually come to fruition. "In my mind, I was like, 'This is never going to happen.' "