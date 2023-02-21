See an Exclusive First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's 'Dancin''

Opening night for the Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin' is set for March 19

Published on February 21, 2023 09:50 AM
First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
Photo: Julieta Cervantes

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is preparing to dance its way right back to Broadway.

On Tuesday, the upcoming Broadway revival of Dancin' shared first-look images from rehearsals for the production exclusively with PEOPLE, showing the production's cast and dancers hard at work before it begins previews at the Music Box Theater in New York City on March 2.

The new production will be directed by Wayne Cilento, an original cast member in Dancin' when it opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 1978. Cilento, who won a Tony in 1993 for his choreography work in The Who's Tommy, was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the original production of Dancin', according to Playbill.

"I'm thrilled to bring Dancin' back to Broadway and to be directing this company of extraordinary dancers," Cilento tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I think this production not only honors Bob Fosse's legacy but will also introduce a whole new audience to his work."

First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes
First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

"Above all else, we have put together two hours of pure joy and entertainment and who doesn't want that?" he adds.

A press release states that the upcoming revival of Dancin' "brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style" in a version of the musical reimagined for 21st century audiences.

"With New York's hottest cast performing 120 minutes of wall-to-wall dance, DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike," the release reads.

First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes
First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes

In a November statement to Playbill, director Cilento said he considers the opportunity to lead a production of Fosse's work to "a new generation" of theater audiences "both the responsibility and honor of my life."

"None of Bob's shows exemplified the fullness of his spirit quite like Dancin' and bringing it back in this fresh way is how I hope to keep that spirit alive," he told the outlet.

The original production of Dancin' closed in June 1982 after 1,774 performances at the Broadhurst Theatre and Ambassador Theatre, per Playbill. Fosse himself won best choreography at the 1978 Tony Awards for the production in addition to Cilento's win — the show received seven nominations at that ceremony, per Playbill.

Dancin's revival will also be produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse, Bob Fosse's daughter. Fosse himself died at age 60 in 1987, per The New York Times.

Previews at the Music Box Theater begin March 2, and Dancin's opening night is set for March 19.

