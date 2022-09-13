See an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at the New Stars of Broadway's 'Into the Woods' Revival

Broadway's Into the Woods revival has welcomed a slew of new stars!

In exclusive behind-the-scenes photos shared with PEOPLE, Stephanie J. Block (Baker's Wife) and her real-life husband Sebastian Arcelus (the Baker) can be seen backstage at the St. James Theatre in New York City before a performance of the critically acclaimed production.

They are joined by fellow new cast members Krysta Rodriguez (Cinderella), Montego Glover (the Witch), Andy Karl (Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf), Katy Geraghty (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jim Stanek (the Steward).

The show's latest stars — who began performances Sept. 6 — took over from departing cast members Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester and David Turner. Glover shares the role of the Witch with original star Patina Miller, while Karl plays Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf until original actor Gavin Creel's return on Sept. 16.

The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical — which was seen earlier this year as part of New York City Center Encores! — opened on Broadway in July. It plays an extended limited engagement through Jan. 8, 2023.

On the musical's July 10 opening night, lead actor d'Arcy James was out, and understudy Jason Forbach stepped into the Baker's shoes for the star-studded evening. It was only his third time performing the role; his first two performances were the day prior.

Much like the show itself, going on at a moment's notice was a fairytale for Forbach. "It ended up being the most magical experience of my life — probably ever," he told PEOPLE days after the big night.

It was an out-of-body experience, he explained at the time, adding: "I was just trying to do the best that I could. I don't think I really had a sense of the impact of the night until the show was over."

Into the Woods follows various fairytale characters all determined to make their wishes come true — particularly the Baker (Arcelus) and his wife (Block), who yearn to become pregnant. They learn, however, that a spell was cast upon their family years ago by the Witch who lives next door, and in order to reverse the curse, they must venture into the woods and bring back items to concoct a special potion for the enchantress.

In the woods, they encounter characters like Cinderella (Rodriguez), Jack (Cole Thompson), Rapunzel (Alysia Velez) and Little Red Riding Hood (Geraghty), who all eventually learn that there's more to life after "happily ever after."

Into the Woods was last on Broadway 20 years ago, in a revival starring Vanessa Williams and Laura Benanti. A 2014 film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick.

This new Broadway revival is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet. It is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died last year at the age of 91.

Into the Woods currently plays at the St. James Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit IntotheWoodsBway.com.