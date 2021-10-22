See a First Look at LaChanze and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen in Broadway's Trouble in Mind

Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Michael Zegen are preparing for their returns to Broadway.

In an exclusive first-look photo featuring the cast of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, LaChanze, 59, and Zegen, 42, pose on stage at the American Airlines Theatre, evoking the show's play-within-a-play plotline.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, who helmed Broadway's Motown the Musical, Trouble in Mind features LaChanze as Wiletta and Zegen as Al Manners with Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O'Wray.

Set in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind follows a Black stage actress as she makes her way through rehearsals for a major Broadway production — and examines "racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre," according to Roundabout Theatre Company.

LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple, returns to Broadway following her turns as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol.

Zegen, best known for playing Joel Maisel in the Amazon Prime comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was previously seen in the 2015 Broadway revival of A View from the Bridge.

Trouble in the Mind's Broadway bow comes as the theater industry begins to slowly reopen following its yearlong shutdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the returns of Sara Bareilles' Waitress and the Tony Award-winning Hadestown on Sept. 2, Broadway's Wicked, Chicago, Hamilton and The Lion King followed suit by resuming performances on Sept. 14.

"This is Broadway. This is Broadway at its best," Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE following the reopening of The Lion King. "I am fighting back tears."

Additional productions, including Aladdin, Six, Ain't Too Proud and more, have since welcomed back audiences on the Great White Way.

Trouble in Mind will begin previews on Oct. 29 ahead of a Nov. 18 opening night for a limited engagement through Jan. 9, 2022.