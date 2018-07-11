Scandal's Katie Lowes and Husband Adam Shapiro Will Costar in Broadway's Waitress

Katie Lowes is heading from the White House to the Great White Way.

The Scandal alum, who gave birth to son Albee Quinn in October, is joining the cast of Sara Bareilles‘ hit Broadway musical Waitress.

Husband Adam Shapiro, whom Lowes wed in 2012, will also be joining the show. It will be the Broadway debut for both actors, who are co-founders of the IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles.

Both will play love interests in the Tony nominated musical. Lowes, 36, will play the adorably anxious and desperately single waitress Dawn — with Shapiro as the eccentric (and persistent) Ogie, courting her.

Their run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre will begin July 17.

Katharine McPhee, who is currently playing the lead role of Jenna, is now starring in the show through Aug. 19.

These real-life soulmates are making their Broadway debut together! See @KatieQLowes and @adamshapiro as Dawn and Ogie starting July 17! Good news – they already love pie! pic.twitter.com/6mptLsCMrq — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) July 11, 2018

Prior to their announcement, Lowes and Shapiro had teased the news on Twitter on Tuesday, in a video filmed in Times Square.

“We have some really big news,” Lowes said.

“But we can’t tell you today. Tomorrow,” Shapiro added, before panning the camera around New York City’s theater district.

Waitress is the first Broadway musical ever to boast an all-female creative team. In addition to Bareilles’ music and lyrics, the show features a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction from Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Based on the Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie of the same name, the musical tells the story of a waitress named Jenna in a small town who enters a pie contest in hopes of using the prize money to escape her unhappy marriage.