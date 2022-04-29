Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Throwback Photo from Playing Annie as a Child: I'm 'Weepy'

Sarah Jessica Parker, 14, left, and Allison Smith, 10, pose with sandy the dog on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1980 in New York. Allison, of Waldwick, N.J., is taking over the lead role in the Broadway Play “Annie” from Sarah, who, as young as she is, is too old and tall for the job. Allison will be the fourth to play the part on Broadway. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

