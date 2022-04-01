Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Plaza Suite Costars on Their 'Combustible' Onstage Chemistry

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are winning praises from their coworkers.

During the opening night for the couple's Broadway play Plaza Suite on Monday, their costars raved about working with the married pair.

Actress Erin Dilly told PEOPLE that Broderick, 60, and Parker's chemistry on stage is unmatched. "They're so good together," she said. "And they have so much fun. Like that's what's really fun is to watch them rehearse together. And then, like, just, they have unbelievable chemistry."

Dilly added that Parker, 57, and Broderick make each other laugh on and off stage — and it makes no two shows the same. "And then to watch the shows sort of variate to watch them crack each other up," she said. "To watch when they break and go 'that's different' and then crack up. I mean, like that's why it's such a hot ticket. I think they're both so good together, it's like it's combustible."

Another costar agreed that the couple brings a unique energy to set every day. "They're so incredibly down to earth and just like, kind and supportive and just great people to be working with," said Molly Ranson. "They're lovely."

In the play, Parker and Broderick play three different couples who all check into the famed New York Plaza Hotel. The Neil Simon comedy was set to play two years ago — but was pushed to a 2022 date due to COVID's impact on Broadway.

At the end of the first preview show, Parker thanked the audience for their grace and patience while waiting for theater's comeback. "So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return. You've stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don't see back here, and all of the people you've met in the front."

This isn't the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage. They both appeared in the 1996 cast of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. They were married in 1997.