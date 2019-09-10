Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Head to Broadway Together for First Time in 23 Years

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be back on Broadway together this spring, in a revival of Neil Simon’s acclaimed 1968 play Plaza Suite.

The real life couple, who have married for over 20 years now, will play a trio of couples in the three-act comedy — each act telling the tale of two characters exploring the conflict of their relationship in the same suite of the famed New York City hotel.

It’ll be the second time Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, have shared the Broadway stage together.

Back in 1996, Parker replaced Megan Mullally in the Broderick-led revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. She and Broderick married the next year.

Though Plaza Suite will be their second time on stage together, Parker and Broderick share another credit. She originated title role of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia in the 1995 Off-Broadway premiere, before Broderick led a Broadway revival production of the play (alongside Annaleigh Ashford) in 2015.

The two have also starred in several other productions on Broadway. Parker made her debut in 1976’s The Innocents at the age of 11 (she’d play the lead role in Annie years later), while Simon’s 1983 premiere of Brighton Beach Memoirs gave Broderick his first role (and first of two Tonys). He’d continued to work for the next three-decades with Simon, with roles in Biloxi Blues and The Odd Couple.

Image zoom Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick David M. Benett/Getty

The longtime couple celebrated their 22 wedding anniversary in May. The two share three children together: James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha

Back in 2018, Parker told PEOPLE about how she and Broderick have kept their marriage strong throughout the years while balancing careers in Hollywood.

Their secret? A willingness to adjust and grow together.

“Your needs are shifting,” she said. “You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing what? You’re reading what?’”

“I think marriage has a lot of vitality,” she added. “If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism.”

And when it comes to raising their children, Parker said she and Broderick make a point to “have conversations” as a family. “Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be,” she admitted. “We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people.”

Image zoom Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite Little Fang

Plaza Suite will be the first Broadway production of a Simon play since the prolific playwright died last August at the age of 91.

The play will be directed by actor and Tony-winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Good Wife), in what will be his Broadway directorial debut.

Hickey is also starring on Broadway this season, reprising in role in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, the hit two-part play transferring from London.

Prior to its Broadway debut, Plaza Suite will premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston (ironically where the original play was staged early on). The production there runs from Feb. 5, 2020 through Feb. 22.

Plaza Suite will open on Broadway on April 13 at New York City’s Hudson Theatre. Previews begin March 13.