'1776' Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview

"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 04:55 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Sara Porkalob poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off.

The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge.

"Giving 100 percent of myself to everything all the time is a recipe for disaster," they explained. "How am I going to have time for myself, for my partner, or for my family? I want to choose when I do that."

"I'm giving 75 percent. When I do 'Molasses to Rum,' I'm giving 90 percent," Porkalob added of their character's poignant act II song.

A rep for 1776 did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

1776 Actress Says She's Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview. Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A self-proclaimed "multi-hyphenate" who writes, directs and stars in their own shows, Porkalob clarified elsewhere in the interview that if they're "compromising my desire to do my own work" by being in someone else's show, "They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great."

"At the end of the day, if I'm compromising my desire to do my own work, but the resources are there, it really just comes down to labor," Porkalob said. "If I'm compromising, I'd better be getting paid a lot more money, honey. I have to ask, 'Do I want to give 100 percent of myself to this?'"

They admitted that they're not fulfilled by the show, adding: "The salary is good. My favorite thing in the whole process is my cast. So the social aspect and the salary aspect are fulfilling. The creative aspect, not so much. I feel like I'm going to work."

Porkalob has received mixed reactions from their theater peers on social media, with some praising the candor about their ambitions and their current show, while others — including the show's leadership — have called them "ungrateful" for biting the hand that feeds them.

1776 Actress Says She's Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview. Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Although he didn't name Porkalob directly, Jeffrey L. Page, who co-directs the 1776 revival alongside Diane Paulus, did not hold back in his response to the actor's interview.

"Dear nameless person, I know that you feel good about that thing you said… I didn't feel good about it," he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. "I know you feel like it is now your time in the sun. You ain't put in the time and you ain't done the work. You are ungrateful and unwise."

"You claim that you want to dismantle white supremacist ideology… I think that you are the very example of the thing that you claim to be most interested in dismantling. You are fake-woke, rotten to the core, and stuck in the matrix; I hope that you get that increased IG following that you so desperately thirst," Page added.

Porkalob confessed in the interview that they hope the show will lead to "more Instagram followers and more community" in New York City, where they recently relocated from Seattle for the show, in addition to "a Tony nomination, good reviews, and a smart, personable, hard-working agency that's ready to rep me."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Co-Director Diane Paulus and Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page pose at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

"I don't want just a career. I could make a career just being in commercial Broadway musicals," Porkalob said, noting that acting is just "30 percent of what I do."

The Dragon Cycle creator said that their role in 1776 is "a career move for sure," explaining: "The first choice would be to move here by introducing my original work. I'm living the second-best choice, which is coming into New York already cast in a Broadway musical."

Although they feel "privileged" that Paulus discovered them through Dragon Cycle, a trilogy of plays honoring three generations of Porkalob's Filipino-American family, and that Paulus and Page "had a lot of respect for me as a collaborator, not just as an actor," Porkalob said of not having any creative control over 1776: "It's horrible. I hate it."

RELATED VIDEO: See Samuel L. Jackson on First Day of Rehearsal for Play Directed by Wife LaTanya Richardson

"When it came to contributing in the room, people would stop and listen to me, which is fantastic," they said. "But it's hard because I'm not the director. If I don't agree with something, I have to say, Oh, not today. What I want to do with my time is make new works with collaborators."

Paulus and Page's revival of 1776 opened this month at the Roundabout Theatre, featuring female, trans and non-binary performers in the historically cisgender, heterosexual white male roles. The musical that originally premiered on Broadway in 1969 follows the Founding Fathers in the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Related Articles
THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1542_Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'
We don’t have a solo production shot of Elizabeth – BUT, we do have a couple solo cast portraits, in-costume. LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fx8v8t155hy9unpj3tap5/h?dl=0&rlkey=gbarqgad6ejvhb7woh5dgi4sr ; Grace Stockdale of Songbird Studios “1776”
After 2 Miscarriages, Elizabeth A. Davis 'Never Intended' to Be Pregnant in Broadway's '1776'
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 16: Katy Sullivan of USA competes in the Women's 100m T42 during Day 4 of the 2011 Para Pan American Games at Telmex Stadium on November 16, 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Gerardo Zavala/LatinContent via Getty Images); Jeremy Daniel
From Paralympian to Broadway Star, Katy Sullivan Is Making History: 'All I've Ever Wanted to Do'
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City
LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner
Jason Gotay
'Gossip Girl' 's Jason Gotay on His Sexuality and Body Image — and Why He Once Felt Like an 'Imposter'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Austin P. McKenzie and Kevin McHale attend the premiere of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever" at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kevin McHale Gushes About Boyfriend Austin P. McKenzie — but Has 'No Desire' for Marriage or Kids
John David Washington attends the "The Piano Lesson" Broadway photocall at The Skylark on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) ; Denzel Washington attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
After discovering Greyson Chance nine years ago, Ellen catches up with the now 21-year-old musician on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Thursday, April 4th. Greyson opens up about his decision to leave his music career behind to attend college and reveals why he chose to step back in the spotlight with a new record deal.
Greyson Chance Says He's 'Grateful' to Ellen DeGeneres for Giving Him His Start Despite Criticism
Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet; Beanie Feldstein appears at the launch of CODE (RED) to Fight COVID
Lea Michele Says 'Pitting Women Against Each Other' Is 'Sad' Following Her 'Funny Girl' Casting
Eminem
Eminem Says Rappers Like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean Inspire Him to 'Get Back on My S—'
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Receives an Early Birthday Celebration from 'Funny Girl' Crew Ahead of Joining the Show
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
'Titanique' Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Jason Forbach, Into The Woods Broadway
When 'Into the Woods' ' Lead Actor Was Out on Opening Night, It Was an Understudy's Time to Shine
Fabien Frankel attends HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Premiere Event at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About 'House of the Dragon' Breakout Star Fabien Frankel
Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records Headline: Dove Cameron Knows Her Roe v. Wade-Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
Dove Cameron Knows Her 'Roe v. Wade' -Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch