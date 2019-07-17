Sara Bareilles Thanks Broadway as Her Musical Waitress Sets Close: 'May We All Be So Lucky'

Sara Bareilles is saying goodbye.

The seven-time Grammy nominee’s hit musical Waitress announced it will close in January after a successful four-year run. Bareilles composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the musical, which is based on the 2007 indie film starring Keri Russell.

“It’s like one part gut-punch and one part incredible gratitude,” Bareilles told The Hollywood Reporter after the musical’s close was announced. “It’s an overwhelming amount of nostalgia and reflection and just taking it all in. It feels like this magical thing happened. The show has such a big life, it’s so beautiful and far beyond what I was anticipating. I think I was hopeful that we’d have what I would describe as a fatted-calf first year on Broadway. But to have celebrated three years and now turned the corner into our fourth, it’s just miraculous. So much gratitude for our company, our cast, and our amazing fans that have kept us happy and healthy. We’re just so lucky.”

Waitress follows a meticulous pie baker in the south working at a diner as she dreams of getting out of her abusive marriage and small town. Tony winner Jessie Mueller originated the role of Jenna and the musical went on to nab four Tony nominations, including best musical.

The musical was also known for rotating in famous faces to play the lead roles, with Bareilles even stepping in a few times. Others who starred in the musical for brief periods of time include Jason Mraz, Katharine McPhee, Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz, Al Roker, Joey McIntyre and Todrick Hall.

After the announcement, Bareilles posted a sweet shot of her on the musical’s stage, saying goodbye to the Great White Way.

May we all be so lucky… thank you Broadway for an unforgettable ride. pic.twitter.com/fkXOenTydd — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) July 16, 2019

“May we all be so lucky… thank you Broadway for an unforgettable ride,” Bareilles wrote.

Waitress will continue to run on Broadway until its closing date on Jan. 5, 2019.