Sara Bareilles Leads Star-Studded Into the Woods Revival on Broadway This Summer

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's fairy tale musical will come to life on Broadway again, in a new revival starring Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo and more

Sara Bareilles poses at the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production of "Into The Woods" at New York City Center on May 4, 2022 in New York City.

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods is, well, getting another encore!

On Tuesday, producers announced that the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 1987 musical — which played a sold-out run earlier this month — would be moving to Broadway, for an eight-week limited engagement (June 28 to Aug. 21) at New York City's St. James Theatre.

Coming with the production is Grammy winner and Girls5Eva star Sara Bareilles, who returns to the Great White Way after a run in Waitress, the beloved musical she wrote based on the 2007 film of the same name. She'll star as the Baker's Wife, a role originated on stage by Tony winner Joanna Gleason.

Bareilles starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris as the Baker at City Center, but stage vet Brian d'Arcy James will take over the role for Broadway. Also new to the Broadway cast is Joshua Henry, the celebrated actor playing Rapunzel's Prince, and a duo of Tony winners: Hamilton's Phillipa Soo (as Cinderella) and Patina Miller (as the Witch).

This is Miller's first Broadway role since she won her best actress in a musical Tony for the 2013 revival of Pippin. She's made a name for herself in film and television since, with roles in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (part 1 and 2), Madam Secretary and, currently, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. She previously played the Witch during a Hollywood Bowl production in 2019.

On Broadway, Miller replaces Heather Headley, the Tony winner heading off to film season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Denée Benton — who Soo is swapping in for — also has filming commitments, on the second season of HBO's The Guilded Age. (Ironically, Benton subbed in for Soo for the Broadway transfer of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 back in 2016.)

Sara Bareilles during the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production curtain call for "Into The Woods" at New York City Center on May 4, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Other starry faces in the cast include Tony winner Gavin Creel (as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Cole Thompson (as Jack), Julia Lester (as Little Red Ridinghood), Annie Golden (as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife), David Patrick Kelly (as Narrator/Mysterious Man), Ta'Nika Gibson (as Lucinda), Albert Guerzon (as Cinderella's Father), Brooke Ishibashi (as Florinda), Kennedy Kanagawa (as Milky White), and David Turner (as Steward) — all reprising their roles from City Center. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson round out the company.

Additional casting, including for the characters of Rapunzel, Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother, is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Into the Woods merges a multitude of fairy tales to explore what happens beyond the "happily ever after." It's one of Sondheim's most memorable scores, featuring showtune staples like "Children Will Listen," "Giants in the Sky," "It Takes Two," "On the Steps of the Palace" and "No One Is Alone."

The musical was last on Broadway 20 years ago, in a revival starring Vanessa Williams and Laura Benanti. A 2014 film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick.

This new Broadway revival will again be directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

It is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died last year at the age of 91.