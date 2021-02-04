Les Misérables Star Samantha Barks Is Engaged to Broadway Costar Alex Michael Stoll: 'Love You Babe'

Both actors appeared in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway

Congratulations are in order for Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll!

The couple, who appeared in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway, announced their engagement on Monday.

"Like Beyoncé… but with an F 💍❤️," Barks, 30, wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a selfie with Stoll in which she can be seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

"If you like it... then you should put a ring on it," Stoll commented, prompting the British actress to reply, "😂❤️."

Stoll also posted a picture of his romantic proposal to Barks on his Instagram account. In the picture, the pair stand on a stone bridge dusted in snow that overlooks a creek, with Stoll down on one knee.

"One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people," Stoll captioned the shot. "Love you babe ❤️."

Barks is best known for her role as Éponine in the London production of Les Misérables. She reprised the role for the 2012 movie version of the musical, which won three Oscars.

Since then, she has starred in theater productions of Chicago, City of Angels, and Amélie.

In 2018, Barks made her Broadway debut as Vivian Ward — a role originally played by Julia Roberts — in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Stoll was part of the ensemble cast in the production, and was an understudy for the role of Edward Lewis.