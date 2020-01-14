Watch Sally Field and Bill Pullman Deal with a Secret in Play Revival All My Sons

Sally Field and Bill Pullman are bringing Arthur Miller’s play All My Sons to life.

The stars play Kate and Joe Keller, a couple dealing with a secret that might just destroy their family. The play originally opened on Broadway in 1947 and follows the Kellers after World War II as Joe is embroiled in a controversy and their oldest son Larry is still missing.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the play, the Keller’s youngest son Chris tells his parents Ann Deever, who was once dating Chris’s older brother Larry, has returned home after spending years in New York City.

“I thought the four of us might go out to dinner a couple of nights. Maybe dancing down by the shore?” Chris suggests to his mother.

Laughing, Kate tells him, “Fine, we can do it tonight.”

Image zoom Sally Field, Bill Pullman in All My Sons Johan Persson

After Chris walks away, Kate turns and questions her husband about Ann’s sudden return.

“Why did he invite her here?” she asks Joe, who responds, “Why does that bother you?”

“She’s been in New York 3 and a half years, why all of a sudden?” Kate says.

Shrugging, Joe says, “Maybe he just wanted to see her.”

Believing her oldest son is still alive, Kate remains undeterred and continues to see Ann as Larry’s girlfriend.

“Nobody comes 700 miles just to see,” she says. “[Chris is] not going to marry her.”

All My Sons will be showing in movie theaters all over the world on Jan. 16 courtesy of National Live Theatre.

Tickets are available for purchase here.