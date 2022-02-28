Hamilton Alums Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs Reunite to Open the 2022 SAG Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs helped wrap up the 2022 SAG Awards' signature "I Am an Actor" sketch

A mini Hamilton reunion!

Diggs, 40, then proposed, "I think in a time like this, the star should go first."

Upon agreeing to Diggs' idea, the trio still continued to talk over each other. They then debated over who should speak first, though they quickly realized the show was playing them out with instrumental music.

Asks Miranda, 42, "Are they playing us off during the 'I Am an Actor' sketch?"

"Wow," said Diggs in shock.

Shortly after, the three stars made their way to the stage to further introduce the show before the first award was presented. At the end of the night, the trio will take the stage again to present the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category.

The Tony-winning Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015. Creator Miranda, 42, played the title character of Alexander Hamilton, Diggs played both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose was also at the SAG Awards Sunday night and won the outstanding supporting actress prize for her role as Anita. She was in the original ensemble as well and played the role of the Bullet.

The original Hamilton cast also included Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff and Javier Muñoz, who was Miranda's understudy before later headlining as Hamilton.

Last year, Odom Jr. told Variety about feeling "ready" to say goodbye to the musical when the time came to pass the parts on to new casts.

"I have gotten used to the rhythm of this, the rhythm of this side of this business. It's beginnings and endings. I love a beginning and I love an ending. I really am usually ready to let the character and the project go. Even something like with Hamilton, which before this project was the most dear to me. The thing that I worked on that was the most dear to me. I was ready to go; when it was time to go I was ready."

This year, Miranda's directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM is nominated for an award. Andrew Garfield, who stars as Jonathan Larson, is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

House of Gucci and Power of the Dog lead the film nominations with three each. Succession and Ted Lasso tied for the most nominations with five. Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game scored four each.