Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively both attended opening night of Hugh Jackman's Broadway show The Music Man Thursday

Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman on Music Man Opening Night: 'Good Luck with Your Little Show'

Ryan Reynolds had an odd (albeit hilarious) way of wishing Hugh Jackman luck in his latest gig.

On Thursday, Broadway's revival of The Music Man opened in New York City starring Jackman and Sutton Foster, and on Instagram afterward, Jackman thanked those who sent well wishes — and pointed out that Reynolds fueled their playful feud.

"I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there's him," Jackman, 53, joked of Reynolds.

In the post, the X-Men actor showed what Reynolds, 45, left in his dressing room backstage: a framed photo of his own head Photoshopped onto a dancing body with a sticky note attached that read, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."

In the comment section of Jackman's post, the Deadpool actor wrote, "Haunting."

In The Music Man, Jackman and Foster shine as Harold Hill and Marian, respectively. The musical follows Harold, a con man, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader who sells band instruments to naïve townspeople, promising to train members of a new band.

Behind the scenes, Harold (who has no music skills) plans to skip town, but is caught up in wooing the prim librarian and piano teacher Marian.

Jackman, Foster and the rest of the cast began preview performances on Dec. 20.

Jackman and Reynolds, meanwhile, have long carried on a fake feud with each other — so much so that they've joked about forgetting how it started in the first place.

They first worked together on the set of the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, when the Free Guy actor portrayed Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool, opposite Jackman's Logan/Wolverine.

"It's gone back so long now … God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told The Daily Beast back in April 2020.