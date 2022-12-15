Ruthie Ann Miles Will Return to Broadway Alongside Josh Groban in Revival of 'Sweeney Todd'

Ruthie Ann Miles is making her return to Broadway in the upcoming 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The Tony Award winner joins a cast led by Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban, who will return to the Great White Way following his Tony Award-nominated run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Groban will play the title role alongside Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett; Miles will play the Beggar Woman.

On Wednesday, the production announced a handful of new additions to the cast. Jordan Fisher will play Anthony with Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli/standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal as standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Miles, who won a Tony Award for her performance in The King and I, was last seen on Broadway in another Stephen Sondheim revival alongside Ashford: the 2017 production of Sunday in the Park with George.

Following the cast announcement, Miles shared the news on Instagram. Drawing inspiration from the Sondheim musical, she wrote in the caption: "Attend means to go & be present. It also means to take care of. And attend also means to guard yourself. Be careful. Come, let us tell you a story…"

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kailand featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim as well as a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances Feb. 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The musical tells the story of a London pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After Sweeney is sent away by a corrupt judge, the barber returns years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop.

The original Broadway production was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. The London premiere of the musical won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit SweeneyToddBroadway.com.