Ruthie Ann Miles Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Jonathan Blumenstein: 'We've Been Through a Lot'

Ruthie Ann Miles is celebrating a big milestone with her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein.

"Happy #10, my love. We've been through a lot. Let's do #10x10 more, shall we? I love you, Jonathan. Happy Anniversary," the 38-year-old actress and musical theater star captioned a picture of the pair's hands intertwined in front of a chocolate dessert in the shape of a "10" on Instagram Monday night.

The couple's ten-year anniversary comes more than three years after tragedy struck their family. In March 2018, Miles and Blumenstein's 5-year-old daughter Abigail was killed after being hit in a crosswalk by a driver in Brooklyn, New York.

"She was the brightest little spirit," a source previously told PEOPLE of Abigail. "Every time you were around her, your heart couldn't help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother."

Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was also in serious condition after the accident. One-year-old Joshua Lew, the son of Miles' friend Lauren, was also killed in the incident, and two months later, Miles suffered a miscarriage. The couple had planned on naming their second daughter Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.

"Ruthie is simply not doing well. The only consolation she had in Abigail's death was the fact that her unborn baby had survived. But now losing that baby? She's crushed to her core," a friend close to Miles previously told PEOPLE at the time. "She loved being a mom. She couldn't wait to expand her family. Losing those kids, it's destroyed her. How can she even survive this? It's taking every bit of her faith to find a way through."