'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Jinkx Monsoon to Make History in 'Chicago' Broadway Debut: 'Lifelong Dream'

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon will become the first drag queen to play Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's Chicago, starting Jan. 16 for eight weeks

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on November 22, 2022 01:02 PM
Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion St Hudson Yards, Public Square & Gardens on May 10, 2022 in New York City.
Jinkx Monsoon. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jinkx Monsoon is headed to the Great White Way!

The two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner is set to become the first drag performer to take on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway.

Jinkx, 35, will make her debut as the matron of the Cook County Jail on Jan.16, and continue in the role for an eight-week engagement, ending March 12.

"I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine," Jinkx said in a release, as first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

She added, "To be making my Broadway debut, as my favorite role, in one of my favorite shows — that lifelong dream is coming true and then some."

"The first number I performed in drag was 'All That Jazz,' so this feels almost too serendipitous," she continued, referencing the iconic opening number in Chicago performed by Velma Kelly.

"But I never question my blessings; I just thank Hecate for them," Jinkx concluded.

The multi-hyphenate performer also shared a black-and-white image of herself seemingly in costume as her character to Instagram on Tuesday.

"I am so thrilled, and beyond grateful to @chicagomusical for my Broadway debut 🥹," she wrote in a comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago: "A Dream Fulfilled"

Jinkx's upcoming debut in the show comes after she took home the crown this summer as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7, after previously coming in first place during the original series' fifth season.

Since her season 5 win, Jinkx has gone on to become one of the show's most successful stars — with multiple albums (including 2014's The Inevitable Album and 2018's The Ginger Snapped), a handful of one-woman shows, a documentary and even a streaming special with frequent collaborator BenDeLaCreme (Hulu's The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special).

News of Jinkx's role in Chicago comes shortly after Pose and American Horror Story actress Angelica Ross wrapped her eight-week run in the lead role of Roxie Hart.

The announcement of Ross' casting in August made her the latest openly transgender woman to star in a Broadway production, joining stars like Kate Bornstein (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Alexandra Billings (Wicked) and Peppermint (Head Over Heels).

Tickets for Chicago are available at ChicagoTheMusical.com.

