K-Pop Star Luna to Make Broadway Debut in KPOP, The Musical (Source)

KPOP, The Musical is about the meteoric rise of a K-pop star (presumably played by Luna) in the challenging world of the art form

By People Staff November 22, 2021 03:42 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

One of K-pop's biggest stars is set to storm the Great White Way in an upcoming musical about Korea's popular music genre.

Sources tell PEOPLE that Luna, a South Korean singer who recently released the popular single "Madonna," will be making her Broadway debut in KPOP, The Musical, which will premiere sometime next year.

KPOP, The Musical is about the meteoric rise of a K-pop star (presumably played by Luna) in the challenging world of the art form.

The show was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim. It features a book by Kim, with music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

RELATED: BTS Performs 'Permission to Dance' — and Delivers Speech on Global Diplomacy! — at the U.N.

The musical played an Off-Broadway run through Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective in 2017. In 2018, it won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, according to Playbill.

Luna, whose real name is Park Sun-young, debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in 2009. In 2016, she released her first EP as a solo artist, titled Free Somebody.

She has previous stage musical experience, having starred in Korean versions of popular shows like Legally Blonde: The Musical, High School Musical on Stage and In the Heights.

`
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com