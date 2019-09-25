From Beverly Hills to Broadway! RHOBH's Erika Jayne to Play Roxie Hart in Chicago the Musical

Erika Girardi is heading to the Great White Way!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, will be making her Broadway debut this January, starring as the murderous housewife and aspiring nightclub singer Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago the Musical.

Girardi, who has an illustrious recording career under the stage name Erika Jayne, will begin performances on Jan. 6, 2020. Her 12-week limited engagement run wraps up on March 29.

“I’m beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago,” Girardi tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart.”

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, and with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the musical won six Tony awards in 1997. It includes some of the most beloved songs in musical theater history, including “All That Jazz,” “The Cell-Block Tango,” “When You’re Good to Momma,” “Roxie,” and “Razzle Dazzle.”

Image zoom Erika Girardi Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This won’t be the first time a Housewives‘ star has performed in the show on Broadway, either.

Most recently, Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burrus and NeNe Leakes made their debuts on the Great White Way, both in the role of Matron Mama Morton.

Girardi’s own RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna played Roxie Hart in the show on Broadway, back in 2007.

Back in July, Luann de Lesseps told PEOPLE Now that she was in talks to join the show as Mama Morton as well, but was “working out dates.”

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Says She’s Headed to Broadway in Chicago Role That’s ‘All About Class’

As Jayne, Girardi has racked up nine No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard dance chart, including songs “Pretty Mess,” “PAINKILLR,” and “How Many F—s.”

In addition to her recording career, Girardi’s also a New York Times bestselling author, has competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, acted in CBS’ The Young and The Restless, and most recently launched two wildly successful collaborations with ShoeDazzle and TooFaced Cosmetics.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Girardi would be returning to RHOBH for its upcoming 10th season. The hit Bravo show is currently filming, and is expected to premiere in 2020.

Chicago the Musical is now playing at New York City’s Ambassador Theater.