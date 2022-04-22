Rebel Wilson Attends Opening Night of Australian Youth Theater She Donated $1 Million to Help Build
Rebel Wilson is championing young thespians.
The actress, who previously pledged $1 million toward building nonprofit Australian Theatre for Young People's aptly named Rebel Theatre, attended the venue's opening night in Sydney on Friday.
Posing with family members, Wilson, 42, looked chic in a cream-colored pantsuit over a white shirt with black trim on the blazer, finishing her look in gold heels and letting her blonde hair hang loose over her shoulders.
The Pitch Perfect star shared photos and videos from the evening, which featured a performance of The Deb, to her Instagram. The show runs through May 22, according to Broadway World.
"What an amazing night! Congrats on another standing ovation," Wilson, who is an alumna of ATYP, wrote on her Instagram Story.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Rebel Wilson Goes Back to High School After Waking from a Coma in Charming Senior Year Trailer
Wilson revealed she would be matching donations of up for $1 million for the theater, "named after me," in a video announcement shared to ATYP's YouTube account back in September 2021.
"This company has been such an important part of my journey," said the Australian actress. "It was a launching pad into the entertainment industry."
"So this is my gift to the Australian young people — to future generations. That's why I'm on board," Wilson continued. "I'm matching $1 million."
"Every dollar you give, I'll match, until we can reach our goals and open the doors," she added. "This is gonna be incredible for so many young Australians."
RELATED: Rebel Wilson Wears 2 Gorgeous Gowns at the 2022 BAFTA Awards: See Her Show-Stopping Hosting Looks
Wilson will be tapping into her own teenage years soon in the Netflix high-school comedy Senior Year, which drops May 13 on the streaming platform.
In the film, Wilson plays a woman who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma that she fell into during a cheerleading accident her senior year. Poised to be crowned prom queen, she didn't get to finish out her high-school experience and get her moment — so she decides to head back to class, even if times have changed without her.