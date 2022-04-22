Rebel Wilson Attends Opening Night of Australian Youth Theater She Donated $1 Million to Help Build

The ATYP's aptly titled Rebel Theatre in Sydney opened Friday with The Deb, attended by alumna Rebel Wilson, who donated $1 million to help build the venue

Rebel Wilson is championing young thespians.

The actress, who previously pledged $1 million toward building nonprofit Australian Theatre for Young People's aptly named Rebel Theatre, attended the venue's opening night in Sydney on Friday.

Posing with family members, Wilson, 42, looked chic in a cream-colored pantsuit over a white shirt with black trim on the blazer, finishing her look in gold heels and letting her blonde hair hang loose over her shoulders.

The Pitch Perfect star shared photos and videos from the evening, which featured a performance of The Deb, to her Instagram. The show runs through May 22, according to Broadway World.

"What an amazing night! Congrats on another standing ovation," Wilson, who is an alumna of ATYP, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Wilson revealed she would be matching donations of up for $1 million for the theater, "named after me," in a video announcement shared to ATYP's YouTube account back in September 2021.

"This company has been such an important part of my journey," said the Australian actress. "It was a launching pad into the entertainment industry."

"So this is my gift to the Australian young people — to future generations. That's why I'm on board," Wilson continued. "I'm matching $1 million."

"Every dollar you give, I'll match, until we can reach our goals and open the doors," she added. "This is gonna be incredible for so many young Australians."

Wilson will be tapping into her own teenage years soon in the Netflix high-school comedy Senior Year, which drops May 13 on the streaming platform.