Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Canceled for Remainder of Season Due to COVID Challenges

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is the latest New York City show to go dark amid ongoing challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to the increasing challenges from the pandemic," MSG Entertainment, the company that puts on the production, said to PEOPLE in a statement that was also posted to Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks," the statement continued. "We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

The statement also added that all tickets purchased for impacted shows were eligible for a full refund.

RELATED VIDEO: This 'Iconic' Number Is What Attracts Audiences to 'The Radio City Christmas Spectacular'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hours prior to the announcement, the dance company had only canceled the four shows scheduled for Friday, citing "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production."

According to the Rockettes FAQ page, all guests 12 years and older were required to show proof that they had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in order to attend shows through Dec. 26.

2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes Opening Night The Rockettes at the 2019 Christmas Spectacular show | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

All guests 12 years and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were not required to wear a mask while in the audience during performances up until the day after Christmas. Those who are not fully vaccinated were required to wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking.

Shows on Broadway, however, require all audience members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask throughout the entirety of the performance.