Rachel Bloom Claps Back at Neil Patrick Harris After He Shades Her Tonys Backstage Gig

It seems like Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t exactly remember meeting Rachel Bloom.

The actor tweeted during the 2018 Tony Awards about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, who was serving as the host backstage who would throw to commercials during the show. Bloom reprised her role from last year and kept up her schtick of wearing tiny top hats.

It seem Harris and his 7-year-old son Gideon weren’t on board.

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…” Harris wrote.

Bloom was quick to respond, saying that they actually had met “several times” before the night of the show.

“I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years,” Bloom wrote. “Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.”

Harris later responded, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

The exchange came after one of Bloom’s many outros, which included everyone from Amy Schumer and Carey Mulligan, to the casts of the nominated musicals making their way off stage after performing.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Bloom and Harris.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10.