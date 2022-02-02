Two of Michael Jackson's children were in attendance for the opening night of MJ: The Musical at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on Tuesday night

Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson Attend Opening Night of MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical in N.Y.C.

Prince Jackson and his sister Paris Jackson attended opening night of MJ: The Musical on Tuesday, the Broadway show that celebrates the career of their late father Michael Jackson.

The pair of siblings posed in front of a poster displaying the logo of the jukebox musical at the Neil Simon Theatre, with Prince, 24, in a grey suit and Paris, 23, in a red paisley dress.

As seen on Paris's Instagram Story, she traveled to New York for the event, and hung out with her older brother ahead of showtime.

Paris also posed at the show with her cousin TJ Jackson, son of Tito Jackson, Michael's brother and member of the original Jackson 5.

The Neil Simon Theatre was abuzz Tuesday night as theatergoers gathered for the first Broadway opening of 2022.

Others familiar faces in attendance included: Spike Lee, Kenny Ortega, Reverend Al Sharpton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tamron Hall, The van Peebles family, Mona Scott Young, Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone, Jennifer Nettles, Peloton instructor Ally Love, and Joel Grey.

MJ: The Musical takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous Tour.

It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by the Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Tuesday's outing was Prince's second time attending the musical, after he went to watch a preview of the show in December.

A theater insider at the time exclusively told PEOPLE that Prince sang the praises of the musical that honors the work of his late father, saying that the show "blew him away."

The source added, "Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo."

After the Dec. 11 show, Prince stuck around to say hello to some of the creatives and chatted with them from the front row of the theater.

The star "hung around a long time after the show and mentioned how he can't wait to see it again," the source said.

He also snapped a selfie with a fan, according to the insider.

Prince and Paris Jackson share one other brother, Bigi Jackson, 19. He was born Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket Jackson.

Michael Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by two people after his death in 2013 at the age of 50. He was arrested on charges of child molestation in 2003, but was acquitted by a jury after trial in 2005. The two-part documentary Leaving Neverland shared some of his accusers' allegations and stories. It's unclear if the musical addresses the allegations.