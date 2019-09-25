From Erika Jayne to Carly Rae Jepsen: 30 Celebs Who've Performed on Broadway

Girardi is going to put her stage name, Erika Jayne, to good use when she goes from Beverly Hills to Broadway! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced that she will make her Broadway debut in January 2020 as Roxie in Chicago.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Girardi said, “I’m beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago. Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart.”

Looks like the name on everybody’s lips is gonna be: Erika!