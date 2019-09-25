From Erika Jayne to Carly Rae Jepsen: 30 Celebs Who've Performed on Broadway

Erika Girardi a.k.a. Erika Jayne
Girardi is going to put her stage name, Erika Jayne, to good use when she goes from Beverly Hills to Broadway! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced that she will make her Broadway debut in January 2020 as Roxie in Chicago.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Girardi said, “I’m beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago. Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart.”
Looks like the name on everybody’s lips is gonna be: Erika!
Jordin Sparks
The 2006 American Idol winner made her way to the Great White Way again in Waitress as the titular waitress, Jenna, in September 2019.
Countess Luann De Lesseps
While some may think Cabaret would be a more fitting role for Countess Luann, the Real Housewives of New York star will make her Broadway debut in Chicago and told PEOPLE Now that she just needs “to work out a date.”
Katharine McPhee
Fans of the NBC show Smash were delighted when McPhee finally made it to Broadway in April 2018. The actress/singer played Jenna in Waitress on Broadway and went on to star in the West End production until June 2019.
Christina Applegate
Hey, big spender! In 2005, Applegate was nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a musical after belting it out as Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity.
Fun Fact: Britney Spears was reportedly in talks to take over Applegate’s role in the show, but the production ultimately closed.
Daniel Radcliffe
Who knew Harry Potter could sing and dance along with the best of them? Radcliffe proved himself a triple threat when he starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011. He’s starred in a number of Broadway plays, as well, earning a handful of Drama Desk award nominations.
Emma Stone
Life is a cabaret, old chum! Well, at least it was for Stone, who starred as the iconic Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret on Broadway. Stone took over the part from Michelle Williams and starred alongside Alan Cumming in 2014.
KeKe Palmer
Palmer made history when she made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014. She was the first African-American woman to ever play the role on Broadway.
NeNe Leakes
Making her debut alongside Palmer was Leakes, who played her evil stepmother, Madame, in the Broadway production.
Fran Drescher
The nanny named Fran? More like the evil stepmother named Fran! Drescher made her Broadway debut alongside Carly Rae Jepson in Cinderella in February 2014.
Reba McEntire
We knew McEntire had the vocal chops, but she really showed them off on stage when she made her debut as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun in 2001. The role was practically made for the singer-turned-actress.
Michelle Williams & Alan Cumming
The pair took on the lead roles in Broadway’s Cabaret in 2014, a reprise for him and a Broadway debut for her. Later, she’d return to Broadway in the play Blackbird, for which she earned a Tony nomination.
Lance Bass
The only thing better than hairspray, that’s … Lance Bass?! The ‘Nsync singer hit the stage as Corny Collins in Hairspray in 2007.
Sting
The lead singer of The Police wrote the score for and starred in the Tony-nominated production of The Last Ship. The show premiered in 2014.
Michelle Williams
Williams is practically a Broadway veteran at this point. In 2003, the Destiny’s Child member made her Broadway debut, taking over for Toni Braxton in Aida. She also starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2010. Most recently, she played Erzulie, the Goddess of Love in Once On This Island in 2018.
Neil Patrick Harris
The How I Met Your Mother actor truly transformed himself to play the titular character in Hedwig & the Angry Inch in 2014. His hard work paid off big time when he took home the Tony for best actor in a musical that year.
Brandy
Brandy made her stage debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2015 and had so much fun that she reprised her role in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before returning to Broadway in 2017 for two weeks of performances.
Clay Aiken
The American Idol finalist made his Broadway debut in Spamalot in January of 2008. The show’s director said of Aiken at the time of his casting, “Clay Aiken is amazing beyond that glorious voice. Turns out he is an excellent comic actor and a master of character.”
Lauren Graham
We love Graham a bushel and a peck! The actress, known for playing fast-talking, cool mom Lorelai Gilmore, made her Broadway debut in Guys & Dolls back in 2009. The comedic actress was practically made for the role of Adelaide.
We wonder if her rendition of “I Will Always Love You” on Gilmore Girls was her audition?
Jordin Sparks
Before there was Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was wowing audiences with his first Broadway musical, In the Heights. Sparks joined the cast in 2010 as Nina during the show’s three-year run.
Justin Guarini
In 2016, American Idol fans caught the season 1 runner-up in the a cappella musical In Transit, for which he earned rave reviews.
Billie Joe Armstrong
There was no one more suited to star in the Green Day-inspired musical American Idiot than the band’s frontman himself. After Tony Vincent originated the role of St. Jimmy, Armstrong took over for the remainder of the show’s run on Broadway.
Usher
Further proof that Chicago is the go-to celebrity show: Usher joined the 2006 production as smarmy criminal lawyer Billy Flynn.
Ashlee Simpson
If a celebrity wants to try their hand at Broadway, there’s a good chance they’ll star in Chicago, which has seen everyone from Sofia Vergara to Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes on stage. In 2006, it was Simpson’s turn to take on the role of Roxie Hart in London’s West End production — and then again at the end of 2009 and early 2010 on Broadway.
Nick Jonas
When Daniel Radcliffe left the lead role in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, another famous man took his place: Jonas. But How to Succeed was hardly the pop star’s Broadway debut. He also appeared in 2001’s Annie Get Your Gun, 2002’s Beauty and the Beast and 2003’s Les Misérables.
Ricky Martin
Evita hit the big screen in 1996 with Madonna taking on the titular role. As for the show’s 2012 Broadway revival, it was only fitting that another music icon (a.k.a. Martin) would take center stage. The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner played Che in the production, which nabbed a nomination for best musical revival.
Sara Bareilles
Bareilles’s Broadway career started as a composer and lyricist for Waitress, an adaptation of the 2007 film starring Keri Russell. After Tony winner Jessie Mueller originated the onstage role of Jenna, Bareilles took on the part herself for a limited run.
Sean 'Diddy' Comes
Diddy didn’t sing on Broadway, and instead took on a more serious role in Lorraine Hansberry’s famous play, A Raisin in the Sun, as protagonist Walter Lee Younger — the same role he played in the 2008 film version.
Carly Rae Jepsen
The “Call Me Maybe” songstress has long since proved her pipes are much more than the vehicle for a viral hit. She cemented that status with her turn in Cinderella in the title role — with Fran Drescher as her evil stepmother!
Josh Groban
It was only a matter of time before the master musician made his Broadway debut. And he picked a good show to do it: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The War and Peace-inspired musical earned more Tony nominations (12) than any other show in 2017, including one for Groban, who played Pierre, for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical.