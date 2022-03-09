Patti LuPone returned to the Broadway stage on March 8 after taking a break from performing due to testing positive for COVID-19

Patti LuPone Was Hit in the Head with Roses During Her Bow at Company — Watch the Curtain Call

Everything's coming up roses at Broadway's Company!

Patti LuPone returned to the revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Tuesday night after taking a brief hiatus from the show due to her COVID-19 diagnosis — and was met with quite the surprise from her fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following her performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the Tony Award-winning actress, 72, was hit in the head with a handful of roses when she went to take her bow.

The show's curtain call was captured on a video that fellow Company star Claybourne Elder shared on his Instagram page Wednesday morning.

"Hit in the head with roses," Elder captioned the clip. "This is the moment a fan did what we all want to do at the end of Ladies Who Lunch: throw roses at Patti Lupone's head in adoration. @companybway @pattilupone."

LuPone, who appeared to be initially confused, can be seen laughing with her costar after realizing what had just happened.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actress tested positive for COVID-19 last month after she began experiencing symptoms prior to her matinee performance on Feb. 26. "Ms LuPone is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, March 8," a statement from the production read. "She is home resting, and everyone wishes her speedy recovery."

"To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered," the statement added.

The Olivier Award winner previously missed several performances of Company in December due to a non-COVID-related illness. PEOPLE later confirmed the actress returned to the stage following a brief hiatus.

RELATED: Ana Gasteyer Shares That Patti Lupone Told Her That 'Evita' 'Ruined Everything for Me'

Company's revival on the Great White Way reopened on Broadway shortly before the death of its songwriter, theater legend Sondheim, in November. He was 91.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE following his death, LuPone said that she lost a friend when the world lost Sondheim. "I've sung seven Sondheim roles. He was a taskmaster, and his notes could be delivered harshly, but his approval was the ultimate affirmation of legitimacy in interpreting his work, which is peerless. There were times when I had to swallow my pride, harness my ego, endeavor to hear the note and apply it. He came backstage after one performance where he had given me an admonishing note the evening before. 'Night and day,' he said. The highest compliment," she said.

"We both live in a small county in Connecticut, and we were sometimes in the same social situations. One summer night Mia Farrow gave a Full Moon party, and I tipsily invited Steve to go for a paddle boat ride on her lake. Shocked that he accepted, I became so nervous that my conversation would bore or annoy him, but I found, impossibly, that we communicated in a way that made me understand we could have a sweet connection independent of our work together. We paddled the lake, or we sat floating in silence and we both saw the moon chattering away. At least that's how we described it. It was so lovely to see Steve in these moments. Away from work," she added.

"But being in a rehearsal room with Steve, trying to achieve the complexities that he was striving for in his lyrics and music was a Master Class in technique, focus, discipline, accuracy. One must stand taller. I've lost a friend, but I've lost a great teacher as well. Who now will make me better?"