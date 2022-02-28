Patti LuPone to Miss Performances of Company After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The actress is expected to return to the Broadway show on March 8

Patti LuPone is taking a break from Broadway's Company after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Tony winner, 72, began experiencing symptoms prior to Saturday's matinee performance. She took an additional test that day, which came back positive. A second test confirmed her diagnosis overnight, according to a statement from production.

"Ms LuPone is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, March 8," the statement read. "She is home resting, and everyone wishes her speedy recovery."

"To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered," the statement added.

The Life Goes On star previously missed several performances in December due to a non-COVID-related illness. PEOPLE later confirmed the actress returned to the stage following the brief hiatus.

Company's revival on the Great White Way came shortly after the passing of its creator Stephen Sondheim in November. He was 91.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

LuPone previously opened up to PEOPLE about the loss of the legendary composer and lyricist, whom she called "a friend."

"I've sung seven Sondheim roles," she said. "He was a taskmaster, and his notes could be delivered harshly, but his approval was the ultimate affirmation of legitimacy in interpreting his work, which is peerless."

"There were times when I had to swallow my pride, harness my ego, endeavor to hear the note and apply it," LuPone continued. "He came backstage after one performance where he had given me an admonishing note the evening before. 'Night and day,' he said. The highest compliment."

"We both live in a small county in Connecticut, and we were sometimes in the same social situations. One summer night Mia Farrow gave a Full Moon party, and I tipsily invited Steve to go for a paddle boat ride on her lake. Shocked that he accepted, I became so nervous that my conversation would bore or annoy him, but I found, impossibly, that we communicated in a way that made me understand we could have a sweet connection independent of our work together," she added.

"We paddled the lake, or we sat floating in silence and we both saw the moon chattering away. At least that's how we described it. It was so lovely to see Steve in these moments. Away from work."

"But being in a rehearsal room with Steve, trying to achieve the complexities that he was striving for in his lyrics and music was a Master Class in technique, focus, discipline, accuracy. One must stand taller," LuPone concluded. "I've lost a friend, but I've lost a great teacher as well. Who now will make me better?"