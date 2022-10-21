Patrina Miller is casting a spell on musical theater fans!

In an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, Miller, 37, who plays the Witch that curses various fairytale characters in the latest Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Into the Woods, can be heard singing the show's 11-o'clock number "Last Midnight."

In order to reverse the curse that was cast by the Witch, the Baker (Sebastian Arcelus) and his wife (Stephanie J. Block) must venture into the woods and bring back items to concoct a special potion for the enchantress.

In the clip, Miller's voice soars over the orchestra as she records the lyrics: "It's the last midnight. It's the boom... Splat! / Nothing but a vast midnight. Everybody smashed flat!"

Miller previously opened up about the responsibility she feels while performing the musical. "Sondheim is, to me, the best composer and lyricist, and we're also talking about some intense topics," she told ELLE in June.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

She added that having the responsibility to get Into the Woods across "the way Stephen intended" is something that scares her, after the Tony Award-winning composer died at age 91 last November.

Into the Woods was last on Broadway 20 years ago, in a revival starring Vanessa Williams and Laura Benanti. A 2014 film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick.

Following the musical's run earlier this year as part of New York City Center Encores!, Into the Woods began performances June 28 at the St. James Theatre, dedicated to Sondheim's memory. The production is now playing an extended limited engagement through Jan. 8, 2023.

The Into the Woods soundtrack is now available to stream.

Its CD will be released Dec. 2, followed by vinyl on March 17, 2023. The two-LP vinyl set will be available everywhere in Red and exclusively at Barnes & Noble in Gold. Physical copies are available for pre-order.