Pamela Anderson Receives Roses for Her Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

Pamela Anderson will play a limited engagement in Chicago through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre

Pamela Anderson, left, and Lana Gordon appear on stage during the curtain call for Anderson's Broadway debut

The name on everybody's lips is... Pamela Anderson!

The Baywatch actress, 54, made her Broadway debut on Tuesday night in the role of Roxie Hart in the long-running musical Chicago.

The star was pictured at curtain call in her costume consisting of a black leotard and fishnets, graciously accepting a bouquet of red roses while standing next to costar Lana Gordon.

An audience member at the show tells PEOPLE that "the audience went insane" for Anderson and that she looked "flawless" in the role of Hart, first performed by late actress Ann Reinking in the 1996 Broadway revival.

"She just looked like she was having a great time at the end of the show," the audience member added.

Chicago, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, debuted in 1975. The show, about two dangerous and seductive women seeking acquittals for murder, was also choreographed by Fosse and remains one of his crowning achievements.

According to Playbill, the show is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the second longest-running Broadway production ever, after The Phantom of the Opera.

Last month, Anderson spoke with PEOPLE about taking on the role, acknowledging that performing on Broadway means "no safety nets."

"I'm like a sponge. I'm just soaking it all in," she said. "Every single experience has been just wild. I mean, it's wild to even be here. I have to pinch myself sometimes because it seems so surreal."

The Barb Wire star added, "I'm so curious to see what I'm made of. Each day, my voice is getting stronger. The choreography is settling in. We're doing the original choreography — they're not holding back with me — and I'm just loving it. I'm just eating it up. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I should have been doing this longer!' But this is the right time."

"This is the beginning of the rest of my career — maybe," Anderson continued.

"I needed this right now," she said. "I feel like this is something I really needed to sink my teeth into. I love to work. I love to work hard. You know what, I kind of thought, 'Well, I'll just kick back and take it easy.' It's like, 'Oh no, no, no. I still need to work. I'm not that old yet!' "

"I have nothing to lose. I've got nothing to live up to and I've got nothing to lose. I'm going crazy. I'm going for broke."