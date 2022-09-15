Opera Superstar Renée Fleming Teams with IMAX for One-Day Only Event

Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris will air exclusively in IMAX theaters on Sunday, Sept. 18

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 03:21 PM

Opera meets an IMAX-sized moviegoing experience in the upcoming one-day-only special, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Fleming, 63, will combine forces with actor Kelsey Grammer for an IMAX LIVE conversation shown alongside the special, which sees the lauded soprano explore opera, arts and culture in Paris on select IMAX screens around the nation. The event was conceived and produced by Stage Access.

Screenings of the special presentation will take place in more than 100 IMAX theaters at 3 p.m. Eastern time and 12 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, and audience members will have the opportunity to ask Fleming questions during the live presentation, according to a press release.

"IMAX is the perfect format for our one-of-a-kind film – it has the sheer scale to do justice to the expressive power of this art form," Fleming, the only classical performer ever to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, said in a statement. "Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It's larger than life."

French baritone Alexandre Duhamel, Grammy®-award winning soprano Renée Fleming, world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performer Axelle Fanyo perform well-known opera selections in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris, exclusively in IMAX theatres September 18, 2022.
Courtesy IMAX® and Stage Access

"You're incorporating every art – instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry – into one major art form: opera! It's all there," Fleming added in the statement. "So, what better way to see it, if you can't see it live - or in addition to seeing it live - than on the largest screen possible?"

The event features performances of opera pieces with connections to Paris by Fleming at the city's Théâtre du Châtelet alongside tenor opera singer Piotr Beczala, as well as Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel, according to a release. The special IMAX event precludes an upcoming follow-up, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Venice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the special Parisian edition premieres Sunday, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris will see additional IMAX screenings without the special live presentation, according to a release.

"Ask anyone around the world what springs to mind when they think of Paris; the Eiffel Tower, cafes and croissant, but in terms of opera, there's no place like Paris," Fleming says in a trailer for the cinematic event.

The 58-second-long trailer teases Fleming's performance, visits to wine shops and travels around Paris in the upcoming special.

"I invite you now to come with me on a journey," Fleming's voiceover says in the teaser. "We'll see the sights, meet some remarkable people and luxuriate in that fantastic music."

Tickets for the one-day-only event and information regarding which IMAX theaters are participating in the special screening are available now on IMAX LIVE's website.

Related Articles
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Jane Rosenthal, Tyalor Swift, Sadie Sink, Paula Weinstein, Dylan O'Brien, and Mike Mills attend Storytellers – Taylor Swift with Mike Mills during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Taylor Swift's Most Iconic New York City Moments
69th Academy Awards
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Life in Pictures
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Heads to the Set of 'Creed III' in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Mandy Moore and More
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet in Sydney, Plus John Legend, Sam Heughan and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12916683al) Gayle King Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022
Gayle King and Brooke Shields Bring the Funny to D.C., Plus, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh, and More
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for White House Correspondents Insider )
Sheryl Lee Ralph Strikes a Pose in Washington, D.C., Plus, Amal Clooney, Brooke Shields, and More
Halle Berry speaks onstage during the "Bruised" New York Screening at Roxy Hotel on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Halle Berry Promotes 'Bruised' at a Screening in N.Y.C., Plus Salma Hayek, Dwyane Wade, and More
Chris Pine is seen on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Pine Goes on a Coffee Run in L.A., Plus David Beckham, the Bella Twins and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Seth Meyers and Tina Fey attend Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" New York premiere at the Crosby Hotel on November 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Seth Meyers and Tina Fey Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Rodrigo and More
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1554 -- Pictured: Actor Simu Liu during an interview on Thursday, November 18, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Simu Liu Lights Up Late Night in N.Y.C., Plus Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Lil Nas X and More
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Amanda Gorman attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Angelina Jolie, Daughter Zahara & More on the Red Carpet, Plus Lady Gaga, Alan Cumming and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell Hit the Catwalk in London, Plus Matthew Macfadyen, Kristen Stewart & More
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film photocall, London, UK - 05 Dec 2021
Zendaya and Tom Share a Look in London, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and More
BTS sings "Happy Birthday" to Jin as they perform onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
BTS' Jin Celebrates His Birthday at Jingle Ball, Plus, Cardi B, Heidi Klum, Snoop Dogg, and More