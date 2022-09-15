Opera Superstar Renée Fleming Teams with IMAX for One-Day Only Event

Opera meets an IMAX-sized moviegoing experience in the upcoming one-day-only special, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Fleming, 63, will combine forces with actor Kelsey Grammer for an IMAX LIVE conversation shown alongside the special, which sees the lauded soprano explore opera, arts and culture in Paris on select IMAX screens around the nation. The event was conceived and produced by Stage Access.

Screenings of the special presentation will take place in more than 100 IMAX theaters at 3 p.m. Eastern time and 12 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, and audience members will have the opportunity to ask Fleming questions during the live presentation, according to a press release.

"IMAX is the perfect format for our one-of-a-kind film – it has the sheer scale to do justice to the expressive power of this art form," Fleming, the only classical performer ever to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, said in a statement. "Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It's larger than life."

Courtesy IMAX® and Stage Access

"You're incorporating every art – instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry – into one major art form: opera! It's all there," Fleming added in the statement. "So, what better way to see it, if you can't see it live - or in addition to seeing it live - than on the largest screen possible?"

The event features performances of opera pieces with connections to Paris by Fleming at the city's Théâtre du Châtelet alongside tenor opera singer Piotr Beczala, as well as Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel, according to a release. The special IMAX event precludes an upcoming follow-up, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Venice.

After the special Parisian edition premieres Sunday, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris will see additional IMAX screenings without the special live presentation, according to a release.

"Ask anyone around the world what springs to mind when they think of Paris; the Eiffel Tower, cafes and croissant, but in terms of opera, there's no place like Paris," Fleming says in a trailer for the cinematic event.

The 58-second-long trailer teases Fleming's performance, visits to wine shops and travels around Paris in the upcoming special.

"I invite you now to come with me on a journey," Fleming's voiceover says in the teaser. "We'll see the sights, meet some remarkable people and luxuriate in that fantastic music."

Tickets for the one-day-only event and information regarding which IMAX theaters are participating in the special screening are available now on IMAX LIVE's website.