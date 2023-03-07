Olivia Holt to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' : 'I Feel So Lucky'

Olivia Holt is heading to Broadway!

The actress and singer, 25, will be making her Broadway debut in April as she takes on the iconic role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"I am incredibly honored to play the iconic role of Roxie Hart. And I'm tremendously grateful to the Chicago company and Broadway community as I've admired their work and work ethic for years," Holt tells PEOPLE. "Theater is where I fell in love with performing and this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I feel so lucky to be joining this extraordinary production."

Olivia Holt will star in Chicago for her Broadway debut. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Holt's performances as Hart — the wannabe vaudevillian who murders a man she is having an affair with, and becomes famous as a result — will begin on April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. Her 8-week run will come to a close on June 4.

The actress, known for her work on Cruel Summer, got her start in commercials before heading over to Disney for her first major role in the Disney XD series Kickin' It, which ran from 2011-2015. She also starred in Disney Channel's Girl vs. Monster and I Didn't Do It, before joining the lead cast for Marvel Studio's Cloak & Dagger series from 2018-2019.

In 2021, Holt took on the role of Kate Wallis in Cruel Summer, which won the best cable series, drama award at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards that same year.

Now taking her vocals to the stage, Holt also notably launched a music career in 2016 with the release of her first EP, Olivia, and has since shared a handful of singles in the years to follow — including four songs released in 2021.

Tommasso Bodd/Getty

With the news of her casting, Holt joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have performed in the longest-running American musical on Broadway. R&B superstar Brandy, supermodel Christie Brinkley, Spice Girl Mel B, Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise, Trading Spaces' Paige Davis, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Melanie Griffith and Brooke Shields are among the famous names who have previously done so.

Holt also follows in the footsteps of Pamela Anderson, who made her own Broadway debut as Hart in 2022. Also taking the stage at the Ambassador Theatre, Anderson revealed at the time that the role was a "dream fulfilled" since she had "always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's & Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too."

The role was originated by Verdon in the 1975 Broadway production, with music by John Kander and a book by Fosse and Fred Ebb. Renée Zellweger also played Hart in the 2002 Chicago film adaptation opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones as rival and fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

"Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head," Anderson said. "You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work," added the actress and activist. "Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

Tickets for Chicago can be purchased at chicagothemusical.com.